Andersen earns 300th win, Hurricanes rally past Blue Jackets

Seth Jarvis had two goals and two assists, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and Andersen made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (30-16-3), who have won four in a row.

Andersen, who played his 500th game on Monday, is 300-128-52, including 74-28-4 with Carolina.

“It makes a long season a little bit more memorable,” Andersen said. “A game like tonight was a little bit back and forth. You wish you could play some things a little different. (But) you don’t win games in this League without goal support.”

“We struggled for a while, and it always felt like it was coming but it never really did,” Jarvis said. “We just take every day as a new day. We don’t look forward or look back on anything. I think that’s what’s been working the last couple games.”

James van Riemsdyk and Kent Johnson each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (23-19-7), who defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday. Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves.

“We got away from our structure a little bit,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We didn’t stay within ourselves, and they obviously had a push.

“Our thought process was to frustrate them, not give them those odd-man rushes and not allow them to get behind us. We gave them a little crack, and they got through it.”

Columbus took a 1-0 lead at 7:08 of the first period. After the Blue Jackets forced a turnover, Luca Del Bel Belluz fed a pass to Johnson, who scored five-hole from the left faceoff circle.

Kirill Marchenko made it 2-0 at 9:48 when he took a cross-ice backhand pass from Adam Fantilli and roofed a shot over Andersen’s glove.