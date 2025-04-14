Ovechkin gets No. 896 in Capitals loss to Blue Jackets

With the win, the Blue Jackets moved three points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Columbus and Montreal each have two games remaining.

“I don’t know what you’d have to be to not know where we’re at, so everybody knows we have to win,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “So, we’re conducting ourselves like that. We’re playing hard every night, trying to get two points every night to get where we want to be, and that’s in the playoffs.”

Adam Fantilli scored twice, and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets (38-33-9), who beat the Capitals 7-0 on Saturday. Jet Greaves made 29 saves after recording his first NHL shutout on Saturday.

“We've seen it a number of times this year, and for him to come in here and do what he's doing right now this time in these important games, it's been unbelievable,” Werenski said of Greaves. “I think it's given our team a big boost. Hats off to him. He's played incredible and obviously played a lot of hockey the last couple days.”

Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves for the Capitals (50-21-9), who are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games and locked into first place in the Metropolitan Division. With the Washington loss, the Winnipeg Jets clinched the Presidents’ Trophy awarded to the team with the best record at the end of the regular season.

“I think tonight was a little bit better. The compete was there,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “A couple of mistakes that just end up in the back of our net. At this time of year, it’s such a thin line as to winning and losing. We’ve just got learn from this and know down the stretch in the playoffs it’s going to be those little things going our way that are going to be the important part.”

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 1:10 into the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Dylan Strome. It was his 43rd goal in 63 games this season.