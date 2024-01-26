Blue Jackets pull away from Flames

CALGARY -- Adam Fantilli, Yegor Chinakhov, and Damon Severson each had a goal and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Alexandre Texier and Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Zach Werenski had an assist in his return from injury for the Blue Jackets (15-23-9), who had lost two straight and five of six. Daniil Tarasov made 28 saves.
Werenski missed 10 games with a high-ankle sprain sustained in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27.
"We found a way," Severson said. "We knew we had to grind and raise our level. We talk about just having a higher standard, and if each person, each individual does their job then you have a higher standard and things are going to go your way. It hasn't gone our way for most of the season in the win column, but tonight we grinded one out and it feels a lot better."
MacKenzie Weegar scored in his third straight game, and Connor Zary scored for the Flames (21-22-5), who have lost four in a row at home after a season-long four-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.
"It's unacceptable," Calgary defenseman Chris Tanev said. "Four straight losses at home when you're trying to make the playoffs. We keep making mistakes. You've got to do all the little things right, all the details. Those are the things that win you hockey games, and we can't seem to do them right now."
Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington played his first game since May 26, 2022, after taking a personal leave at the start of last season to attend to his mental health. He had one shot on goal in 13:16 of ice time.
"I felt pretty good," Kylington said. "I just tried to keep it simple from the beginning and just let the game come to me."
Chinakhov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead 2:50 into the first period when he picked up his own dump-in and shot a backhand past Markstrom, who sprawled back to the net after leaving the crease to play the puck.
Weegar tied it 1-1 at 7:26 with a wrist shot by Tarasov's blocker from the top of the slot.
Severson put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 11:48. He corralled the puck off the side boards and shot before Markstrom could get set back in his crease.
"Sometimes you get the bounces for sure," Severson said. "We've had our fair share not go our way this year unfortunately. It was nice to see that, get a few bounces for sure tonight."
Zary tied it 2-2 at 14:42 when he slid a rebound under Tarasov and in after he made the initial save on Rasmus Andersson's one-timer from the point.
"I thought we played well in the first," Calgary captain Mikael Backlund said. "We had 18 shots in the first, and in the second period, we had four or five. It's a big difference and tells the story about the game. We came out, played well and just let the game get out of hand in the second."
Texier gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 6:33 of the second period with a short-handed goal. He hit the far post on his initial shot off the rush but was able to tuck in the rebound.
It was the Blue Jackets' first short-handed goal of the season.
"It was a big one," Texier said. "I think it was a great play by [Sean Kuraly] to jump up the ice. It's good. I think we've been playing good on the PK, so it was good to get one."
Voronkov extended it to 4-2 at 13:43 of the third on the power play. Fantilli's initial shot was blocked, but Voronkov tapped the loose puck over the goal line.
The goal came after Jonathan Huberdeau was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Jack Roslovic. Roslovic left the game and did not return.
Fantilli scored into an empty net at 18:18 for the 5-2 final.
"Happiest with the way we grinded in certain situations," Severson said. "Not every night's going to be pretty. Not every play is going to be perfect. And we get that. They're going to get chances and we're going to get chances. Just the general feel of the game, I felt we were engaged for the most part and we didn't sit back. The aggressiveness was probably a key for us tonight."
NOTES: Columbus was the last team to score a short-handed goal this season. ... Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist was hit in the face with a puck while on the bench at 7:41 of the third period and did not return. There was no update postgame, but coach Pascal Vincent said he "saw a tooth on the ground and saw a lot of blood." ... Flames forward A.J. Greer left the game at 11:09 of the second period with an apparent lower-body injury. There was no update.