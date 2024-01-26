Blue Jackets pull away from Flames

MacKenzie Weegar scored in his third straight game, and Connor Zary scored for the Flames (21-22-5), who have lost four in a row at home after a season-long four-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

"It's unacceptable," Calgary defenseman Chris Tanev said. "Four straight losses at home when you're trying to make the playoffs. We keep making mistakes. You've got to do all the little things right, all the details. Those are the things that win you hockey games, and we can't seem to do them right now."

Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington played his first game since May 26, 2022, after taking a personal leave at the start of last season to attend to his mental health. He had one shot on goal in 13:16 of ice time.

"I felt pretty good," Kylington said. "I just tried to keep it simple from the beginning and just let the game come to me."

Chinakhov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead 2:50 into the first period when he picked up his own dump-in and shot a backhand past Markstrom, who sprawled back to the net after leaving the crease to play the puck.

Weegar tied it 1-1 at 7:26 with a wrist shot by Tarasov's blocker from the top of the slot.

Severson put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 11:48. He corralled the puck off the side boards and shot before Markstrom could get set back in his crease.

"Sometimes you get the bounces for sure," Severson said. "We've had our fair share not go our way this year unfortunately. It was nice to see that, get a few bounces for sure tonight."