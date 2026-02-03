PREVIEW: Streaking Blue Jackets look for another victory against Devils

The Blue Jackets are the hottest team in the NHL, posting a league-best 9-1-0 record in their last 10 games.

Head coach Rick Bowness doesn’t want the team to rest on its laurels, though. Columbus remains on the wrong side of the playoff bar going into tonight’s game in New Jersey, and Bowness has stated recently that the Blue Jackets haven't accomplished anything yet despite the impressive run.

And if there was any doubt about the head coach’s mind-set, those might have been answered Monday. Coming off the Blue Jackets’ victory Saturday in St. Louis that ran the team’s winning streak to a season-high five games, Bowness put the squad through a high-intensity practice focused on playing fast and correcting the mistakes he saw against the Blues.

"What you can't do is you see little things creeping in in a win, you can't hide from that because eventually that's gonna bite you and you're going to end up losing,” Bowness said. “We told them, we won the game, seven here's things we have to do better so we can keep this thing going forward."

It wasn’t a punishment but just a reminder that the Blue Jackets have to keep their focus with a long way to go to get to where they want to be. They enter tonight’s game four points behind the New York Islanders and six behind the final wild card spot, so there’s plenty of ground to make up in the standings.

Bowness also continues to tweak the team’s game systematically, a process that can only be done in stages considering where the Blue Jackets are in the schedule. He has been pleased, though, with several things since taking over, in particular his team’s willingness to commit to defending and making it harder on the opposition to score.

“What we want and where we’re seeing improvement is being hard to play against, just get in their faces, and skating and pressure,” Bowness said. “It doesn’t mean you’re running people over. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re just talking about getting above and getting on top of them and getting in their face a little bit to slow them down.”

The Blue Jackets have also played a team game in Bowness’ nine contests behind the bench, with 18 different players scoring a goal since he took over. That will have to continue in New Jersey, a Metropolitan Division rival chasing the Blue Jackets going into tonight’s final meeting of the season series.

There are also just two games to play before the Olympic break, and defenseman Damon Severson said the Blue Jackets will empty the tank tonight against the Devils and again tomorrow when they return home to host Chicago.

“We got a break coming up here with the Olympics,” Severson said. “A couple guys are going to go play in that, so not really for those guys, but for the majority of us, we’re going to get a chance to rest our bodies here, so we have to grind through two more games with a back-to-back here. We’re looking forward to getting some rest, but we’re going to be much happier if we just keep playing winning hockey going into the break.”