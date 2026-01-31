Coyle has hat trick, assist, Blue Jackets defeat Blackhawks to stay hot

Mathieu Olivier had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski had two assists for the Blue Jackets (26-20-7), who have won four in a row and eight of nine, including seven of eight since Rick Bowness replaced Dean Evason as coach Jan. 12. Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves.

“I think we did a lot of good things,” Bowness said. “I didn’t like that first goal against late in the (first) period like that. Those are simple things to fix. But it’s on-ice awareness. We score a big goal on the power play and then we give them one. To me, we gave them one.

“But we battled back in the second, and they were coming in the third. We didn’t put enough pucks on the net in the third, so we’re going to keep preaching that. We want to play on our toes, we want to go after them, but it was a solid game. We didn’t give up much in the third, so that’s a good thing, but we still want to generate more.”

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists for the Blackhawks (21-25-9), who are 0-3-2 in their past five. Spencer Knight made 22 saves.

“Just kind of clean things up a bit,” Bedard said of how Chicago can right itself. “It’s a hard league, so just figure out ways to win.”

Coyle put the Blue Jackets ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 19:13 of the first period. He lifted in the rebound of his own tip attempt in low slot after Werenski shot from the left face-off circle. With the assist, Werenski extended his point streak to four games (one goal, six assists).

“Obviously when you can get off to a lead early in any game, it’s definitely a bonus,” Werenski said. “I think playing from behind, you can kind of sometimes end up chasing the game a little bit, so I feel for us, to get in front, just establish our game, get to the game we want to play, I feel like maybe we haven’t done that enough this year. We’ve been doing it as of late and it’s a big reason why we’re having success.”

Bedard tied it 1-1 at 19:57. Merzlikins stopped Alex Vlasic’s shot from above the right circle but couldn’t hold on to the puck, and Bedard pounced on the rebound in front.