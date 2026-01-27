Blue Jackets activate Denton Mateychuk off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Denton Mateychuk off Injured Reserve and placed forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Brendan Gaunce on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Mateychuk, 21, has missed the last six games with an upper body injury suffered on January 11 at Utah. He has set single-season career highs in goals, assists and points with eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points, four penalty minutes and a +5 plus/minus rating on 20:20 TOI in 44 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26. He has notched 12-22-34, 24 PIM and a cumulative +9 plus/minus rating in 89 career games since making his NHL debut with Columbus in 2024-25. The 5-11, 188-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Aston-Reese, 31, has collected 1-4-5 and 12 penalty minutes in 26 contests with the Blue Jackets this season. He has notched 49-53-102 and 165 PIM in 415 career NHL appearances with the Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins since making his league debut in 2017-18. The 6-1, 200-pound Staten Island, New York native has recorded 7-15-22 and 39 PIM in 105 contests with Columbus since being claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 7, 2024. He has added 32-44-76 in 123 career AHL appearances over four seasons from 2016-19 and 2023-24. He was originally signed by Pittsburgh to a two-year, entry level contract on Mar. 14, 2017.

Gaunce, 31, has registered 2-4-6 and 12 PIM in 25 games with Columbus in 2025-26. He has notched 15-20-35 and 83 PIM in 214 outings with the Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. He was reacquired by Columbus in a trade from Minnesota on June 26, 2025 and has posted 9-9-18 and 32 PIM in 84 games over two stints with the club. The 6-2, 222-pound Sudbury, Ontario native has added 127-141-268 in 394 career AHL outings from 2014-26, including 4-2-6 in 12 appearances with Cleveland in 2025-26. He was originally selected by Vancouver in the first-round, 26th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Wednesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on TNT and Tru TV. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.