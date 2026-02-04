Merzlikins makes 24 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Devils for 6th straight win

Olivier was then credited with his second goal to make it 3-0 after being slashed by Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton while attempting to shoot into an empty net at 16:00.

"I thought we were the better team for two periods and then we broke in the third and they were able to capitalize and do a good job of not giving anything up," Devils forward Connor Brown said. "They weren't turning the puck over and that's something this team can learn from. It's a recipe for success. They got the lead and they played well with it. We couldn't capitalize 6-on-5 or 5-on-4 and needless to say, we're missing our quarterback ... it would be nice to have [Jack Hughes] in those moments."

Hughes missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

"It's disappointing and we're trying, the effort and commitment is there, but it's tough when you don't get the results," Brown said.

Keefe was asked if his team's poor performance in the third period was due to a lack of confidence.

"It's part confidence, it's partially mental toughness," he said. "We're not mentally tough enough, clearly. These are critical moments in our season ... you got to get to overtime and get the extra point. I said it a lot last season, and it's showing up again. Whether it's just mental toughness and conditioning, physical toughness and conditioning, we're wilting in these situations."

NOTES: Merzlikins got his 12th career shutout to tie Marc Denis for the third most in Blue Jackets history. ... Columbus, which is 10-1-0 in its past 11 games, has outscored its opponents 26-13 during its six-game winning streak. ... The Blue Jackets appeared to take a 1-0 lead 5:10 into the first period when Danton Heinen scored on a shot from the right face-off circle but the Devils successfully challenged the play for goalie interference on Miles Wood in the crease. ... Bowness tied nine other coaches for the NHL record for most wins by a coach through his first 10 games with a franchise (nine). ... Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski had an assist to extend his assist streak to five games (eight assists). He leads all NHL defensemen with 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists).