Ohio State has a dozen reasons to cheer at the Olympic Winter Games

For Dunne, it’s the collision of two family traditions – playing for Ohio State and participating in the Olympic Games. The youngest of six children from a hockey family, Dunne’s sisters Jincy and Jessica both played for Ohio State, and their Columbus ties were only strengthened when their brother, Joshua, skated for the Blue Jackets organization from 2021-24.

Jincy went on to earn a silver medal with Team USA four years ago, and it’s been evident for quite some time that Joy would follow in her footsteps. Joy skated for Team USA at the 2023 World Under-18 Championships and joined the senior national team in 2024 at the World Championships, all while scoring the national championship-winning goal for the Buckeyes in 2024.

"It's an honor,” Dunne said. “I mean, you kind of run out of words when you're describing it because you don't know how to put it into words for something you've worked for at least 16 years of my life. Even when I was 4, I was competitive enough to where, if you explained it to me, I probably would have wanted it. It is truly an honor to represent your country and I don't take that for granted, and I'm just excited.”

As Muzerall has brought in more players from around the world in recent recruiting classes, it’s an opportunity for those athletes to shine on the world stage as well. Vanhanen will be skating in her second Olympics for Finland, while Jungåker, Raunio and Svensson will each be in their first Games.

"It's the biggest thing you can do as an athlete,” Jungåker said. “I'm super grateful to be part of Team Sweden and that we get to experience this together."

Interest in women’s hockey has grown the past few years, in part because of the establishment and growth of the PWHL. Now with eight franchises in its third season, the league has drawn huge crowds across the United States and Canada, and many of the OSU alums who are taking part in the Olympics are now deep into their pro careers.

That has spurred interest in more youngsters to play hockey, including in a city like Columbus, a burgeoning girls hockey market. Many of those girls have embraced and been embraced by Ohio State, which plays in the toughest conference in the nation and brings many of the current and future stars of the game to Columbus as part of its schedule every year.

The Minnesotas and Wisconsins of the world had a head start on Ohio State, but this year’s Olympic Games shows the Buckeyes have more than caught up. And if it’s up to Muzerall, things are just getting started.

“It shows how young our program is and what the future hopefully will look like because we have 12, and so do some other teams we play against, but those programs have been established for so many years,” Muzerall said. “To see how much we’ve grown over a short span of time, I think the future is a lot brighter for us, and we’re excited about that.”