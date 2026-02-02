Ohio State has a dozen reasons to cheer at the Olympic Winter Games

Nadine Muzerall has a dilemma.
The Ohio State women’s hockey head coach hails from Mississauga, Ontario, and anyone who has been north of the border knows what international hockey means to Canada. But with action at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games beginning this week, she has a personal connection to players on five different countries.
Twelve different players with Ohio State ties, including 11 Muzerall has coached and five current members of the squad ranked second in the nation, will be taking part in the tournament when it begins Thursday in Milano Cortina.
How does one pick favorites when you have so many connections in Italy?
“It’s gonna be tough to choose who I’m cheering for,” Muzerall said. “You just want the girls to do well that you’ve coached, and then whoever wins it, so be it. That’s the way I look at it.”
READ MORE: U.S. Olympian Gwyneth Philips calls Athens, Ohio, home
Muzerall is in such a position because of the rise of the Ohio State program, which won NCAA championships in 2022 and ‘24 and made the title game in both ‘23 and ‘25 as well, under her watch. The 10th-year coach has built a dynasty in Columbus, taking a program that had never made the NCAA tournament before her arrival and making it one of the most consistently excellent teams in the country.
At 25-3-0 on the season, this year’s team will be in thick of the national title battle again, in part because of the five Olympians. Ohio State has three players set to play for Sweden (freshman forward Hilda Svensson as well as sophomore defenseman Mira Jungåker and freshman blueliner Jenna Raunio), one skating for Finland (freshman forward Sanni Vanhanen) and one representing Team USA (junior forward/defenseman Joy Dunne).