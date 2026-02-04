PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Chicago before Olympic break

It might be too simple to say that a month or two ago, the Blue Jackets wouldn’t have been able to win a game like the one they captured in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Columbus had some tight-checking, close victories in the early months of the season, but those types of wins were often hard to come by. But the 3-0 victory over the Devils showed a few things about how far the Blue Jackets have come during their season-best six-game winning streak and while winning 10 of the last 11 games.

Even when they didn’t create much in the early going, the Blue Jackets kept their patience and didn’t break down defensively at any point against the Devils. The details were strong the entire night, the team stuck to the game plan, and eventually Columbus was able to earn two crucial points against a Metropolitan Division foe.

Call it confidence, which the team certainly has right now. Attribute some of it to tweaks made by new head coach Rick Bowness, who has preached defensive attention to detail in 10 games since taking over. But the most important trait to the Jackets’ game Tuesday night might just be the way the team stayed together and never wavered.

“I think we’re just really sticking to the details and really making sure we don’t let anything creep into our game right now,” Mathieu Olivier said. “There’s always positives in our games, but I think (Bowness is) on top of what we need to do better every night, and right now, we’re processing it and applying it to the games.

“I think we also expect more out of each other, just the way we talk on the bench now, the way we’re reacting to plays that maybe we shouldn’t make – guys are holding each other accountable. There’s a really good thing going on right now.”

For his part, Bowness was pleased with the way the Blue Jackets were able to navigate through two scoreless, defense-first periods before getting the game-winning goal from Dante Fabbro and a pair of insurance tallies from Olivier in the third. It was a playoff-style game as far as how little time and space there was to create, and the Blue Jackets were the team who stayed with their game the longest.

“Listen, that was a great win,” Bowness said. “We stuck with it. For two periods, man, there wasn’t very much room out there. We weren’t giving them much, they weren’t giving us much. It was a hard-checking, hard-fought game. We stuck with it, we got the first one and then we really played well after that. We built on that.”

Columbus has used its hot streak to get back into the thick of the playoff race, sitting four points behind the Islanders for third in the Metro and five behind Boston for the last wild-card spot. They have one more opportunity to add points in the standings tonight when they host Chicago in the last game before the three-week Olympic break.

Tuesday’s game, then, is the perfect contest to build on because it showed the type of team the Blue Jackets can be when they’re committed for an entire 60 minutes.

“I think that shows growth with our team,” Fabbro said. “It shows maturity. It shows great leadership with our leadership core here. So yeah, it’s obviously a very good thing to have. Every game is going to be tight coming down the stretch here. Everyone is shooting for playoffs right now, so we have to obviously enjoy this one, but we have a big game tomorrow before the break so just try to end this one on the right note.”