PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Flyers in key Metro matchup

If there was any worry the Blue Jackets might have lost a little momentum with their unscheduled snow day Monday, Rick Bowness attacked that when his team stepped on the ice yesterday for practice.

In a move that brought some energy to the proceedings right away, the CBJ head coach had players on the team go through a mini-game playing with their off-handed sticks. Lefthanders became righties, righthanders became southpaws and the team had a good laugh before getting down to business.

There are a few lessons that can be learned from the drill about rolling with the punches – as well as a comfort that returns when the correct sticks are in hand – but it was mostly just about one of Bowness’ favorite things to bring into the workday.

“Just having a little fun out there,” Bowness said. “They're great athletes. Make them switch hands and you see the coordination isn’t as easy. That’s just a fun way to get practice going. It gets them into it. It does. It gets them ready for practice because we have fun out there, and it shows them how hard it is to switch those hands and everything. They had fun, we got them ready, and then we had a really good practice.”

The last part of the equation was important to Bowness, who felt his team was ready to play Monday before the winter weather postponed the contest against the Kings. Having a chance to get in some extra practice was good, though, going into tonight's game with the Flyers, especially with the condensed schedule and the continued tweaks to what the Blue Jackets are doing under Bowness since he was hired just over two weeks ago.

It’s fair to say those changes are starting to click, with the Blue Jackets having posted three consecutive wins, all over teams in playoff position. The new head coach has pushed a high-tempo, pressure-style that’s more about getting in the face of the opposition rather than sitting on your heels, and Mathieu Olivier said he’s starting to see the impact of that in the team’s play.

“I think the pressure of our game in those two games was very consistent and very high,” Olivier said. “In talking to people that we know throughout the league and on those other teams, a few guys on Tampa, they felt like we gave them no time, no space out there. When you have guys telling you that, that tells you what we’re doing is really good. That’s been the main change I feel like as a team is we just bought into that and we’re executing that right now.”

Columbus also should have some offensive confidence in tonight's divisional showdown after posting eight goals Saturday against one of the best defensive teams in the league in Tampa Bay. The tradeoff was ceding five goals to the Lightning, but the Blue Jackets felt they stuck to their game enough and saw the offense come as a result.

“I think that says a lot about the skill in this room and resiliency and how much we don’t quit,” Adam Fantilli said after the Blue Jackets won a game of momentum shifts. “It was great.”