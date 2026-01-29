Blue Jackets street hockey program for youth back for second year

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce the return of their street hockey program, Skills & Drills, presented by PNC Bank and Energy Transfer. The hockey program is open for registration with the puck dropping this spring. Available for kids ages five to 10, the program is designed to introduce the basics of hockey to first-time players and further improve the skillsets of current players.

Skills & Drills aims to provide age- and skill-level appropriate instruction designed to develop stickhandling, passing, shooting skills, and gameplay. In addition, participants will practice teamwork, respect, and responsibility.

The excitement continues as the program will expand its offering by adding a third host rink this summer. The YMCA of Central Ohio and the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation officially cut the ribbon on a brand-new, state-of-the-art outdoor Street Hockey Rink at the Liberty Township/Powell YMCA last summer. The ADA-accessible facility marks the first of its kind at any YMCA in Central Ohio, expanding access to hockey, play and community recreation for families in the region. Returning locations for the program include the Sunny95 Park in Upper Arlington and John Bishop Park in Whitehall.

Skills & Drills advances the Columbus Blue Jackets’ commitment to growing the game of hockey by offering families a low-cost, low-commitment program in the sport. The program, which costs $60 per child, provides six weeks of instruction and gameplay. The price includes all necessary equipment, including a Blue Jackets-branded hockey stick and ball, gloves, a mesh pinnie, and an exclusive ticket offer for a 2026-27 CBJ home game.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Skills & Drills for a second year. Demand for street hockey programming in central Ohio continues to rise, and we are excited to offer a third location to provide more opportunities for families to participate,” said Columbus Blue Jackets Grassroots Hockey Manager Tommy Trowell. “Skills & Drills creates pathways, removes barriers, and is part of our continued mission to grow the game of hockey and make it more accessible for families. The Blue Jackets are proud to offer a program that brings our community together, allowing kids to have fun in a safe and low-pressure environment. We look forward to a great summer of street hockey!”

Advance registration is required. Spring sessions will take place from May 12 to June 18. Space is limited. Registration information, including eligibility requirements, may be found at BlueJackets.com/skills.