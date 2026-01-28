Blue Jackets activate forward Miles Wood off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Miles Wood off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The club has also loaned forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Brendan Gaunce to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters after clearing waivers.

Wood, 30, has missed the past 12 games with a lower body injury suffered on December 31 vs. New Jersey. He has collected eight goals and four assists for 12 points with 16 penalty minutes and 51 shots on goal in 32 games this season, his first with the Blue Jackets. He joined the club in a trade from Colorado on June 27, 2025.

The 6-2, 209-pound native of Buffalo, New York has registered 99-95-194 and 566 PIM in 545 career games with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the fourth-round, 100th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on TNT and Tru TV. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.