Blue Jackets activate forward Miles Wood off Injured Reserve

The club has also loaned forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Brendan Gaunce to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters after clearing waivers

new cbj team update

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Miles Wood off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The club has also loaned forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Brendan Gaunce to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters after clearing waivers.

Wood, 30, has missed the past 12 games with a lower body injury suffered on December 31 vs. New Jersey. He has collected eight goals and four assists for 12 points with 16 penalty minutes and 51 shots on goal in 32 games this season, his first with the Blue Jackets. He joined the club in a trade from Colorado on June 27, 2025.

The 6-2, 209-pound native of Buffalo, New York has registered 99-95-194 and 566 PIM in 545 career games with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the fourth-round, 100th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on TNT and Tru TV. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Flyers in key Metro matchup

Blue Jackets gaining belief in the Bowness era

Blue Jackets activate Denton Mateychuk off Injured Reserve

Alumni Notebook: Blue Jackets legends had a front-row seat to history

Blue Jackets-Kings game at Nationwide Arena has been postponed to Monday, March 9

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets bring momentum into matchup with Kings

Winning Thoughts: Marchment's hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Lightning

Blue Jackets get past Lightning with offensive explosion

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Lightning meet for 25th Anniversary Game

Prospect Report: Smith, Whitelaw, Ivanov have impressed

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets celebrate Coyle's milestone in style

Greaves makes 28 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Stars

Blue Jackets activate Mason Marchment off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to rebound against Stars

Coyle's journey to 1,000 games takes him back to his roots

Blue Jackets saluting those who serve on Wednesday, Jan. 28

Senators hand Blue Jackets first loss under Bowness

Blue Jackets activate Isac Lundeström off Injured Reserve