Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to five

Just 37 seconds later, Isac Lundestrom tied it 1-1 at 7:48. Boone Jenner stripped the puck from the back side of Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich and passed cross-ice to Lundestrom for the wrist shot from the right side.

“We had a great response tonight after every goal they scored,” Johnson said.

Denton Mateychuk’s shot from the top of the left circle gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 12:54. It was tipped through Binnington's five-hole after incidentally hitting the shaft of Blues defenseman Colton Parayko's stick.

Berggren tied it 2-2 at 3:15 of the second period with a power-play goal. Philip Broberg's shot from the point rebounded off Greaves in front and got touches from Schenn and Pius Suter before Berggren put it away with a wrist shot from the interior of the right circle.

“The guys have done an easy job for me to come in and play my game," Berggren, who was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 16, said. “I feel like even if I haven’t produced these couple games, I’ve created a lot, and that’s all I can do. Lucky now, the puck goes in. Hopefully it keeps going [in] like that.”

Johnson restored Columbus’ lead 3-2 at 8:30 with a power-play goal of his own, tipping Ivan Provorov’s wrist shot from the left point.

“It happened quick,” Johnson said. "I was filling in that spot in front. Provorov was wide open and it was a nice shot by him. It was nice to get a piece of it and for it to go in.”