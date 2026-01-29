Monahan scores late winner, Blue Jackets edge Flyers

Charlie Coyle and Mathieu Olivier each scored and had an assist, Zach Werenski and Cole Sillinger each had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (25-20-7), who have won three straight games and seven of their past eight.

Coyle said Columbus remained confident even after blowing a 3-1 lead in the third period.

“It doesn't matter how you get to that point,” Coyle said. “It doesn't matter if we just score two goals or they score two on us, it’s a 3-3 hockey game, big game. Who wouldn't want to be in that position?”

Travis Konecny recorded his third career hat trick and Vladar made 26 saves for the Flyers (24-19-9) in his first game back in net since missing the past six with a lower-body injury.

“I don't think my reads were there at the beginning, but obviously it got better as the game went on. But, unfortunately, it wasn't enough from my side,” Vladar said.

Coyle scored 38 seconds into the first period to put Columbus ahead 1-0. He took a pass in the slot from Olivier and went backhand to forehand before slipping the puck past Vladar glove side with a wrist shot.

Coyle was honored in a pregame ceremony for playing 1,000 career NHL games (Jan. 22 vs. Dallas Stars), and has scored in six of his past eight.