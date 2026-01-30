PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hit the road to take on Blackhawks

The Blue Jackets earned an important regulation victory Wednesday, tallying with under four minutes left to break a tie and down Philadelphia by a 5-3 score.

But what might have been as crucial as the two points is the way Columbus earned them.

First, the Blue Jackets had to steady themselves after watching a 3-1 lead evaporate in the third period. Second, they created Sean Monahan’s game-winning goal in a type of way that brought a smile to the coach's face.

Columbus won a neutral zone faceoff, quickly got the puck up the ice and then went to work. The retrievals and forechecking were on point to hem the Flyers in their defensive end, leading to good movement in the offensive zone. That freed Monahan to get open at the back post, where Damon Severson’s pinpoint pass found him with time to put the winning goal past netminder Dan Vladar.

“Do it the right way – five guys on the same page,” head coach Rick Bowness said of the tally. “Any forecheck takes five guys. It’s pressure and then it’s reading off the pressure and making sure we have guys in position for support if there’s a breakdown. That was textbook.”

The Blue Jackets know they have the talent to fill up the net, but what will truly make them successful and moving up the Metropolitan Division standings is playing the team game that’s earned them seven victories in the past eight contests. Columbus did just that for long stretches of the game against the Flyers, using a stifling forecheck and good sticks to limit the Flyers to just 13 shots on goal and 25 shot attempts through two periods.

They got a little loose in the third period as Philadelphia made its comeback, but they got back to basics to earn the winning goal and then close things out from there. After the game, Bowness acknowledged there were some mistakes to let the Flyers back in it, but on the whole he was pleased with his team’s attention to detail.

“I think there’s times we made it too easy for them to come at us, and that’s puck management,” Bowness said. “We’re gonna clean that up, or we’re going to keep addressing it anyway. They’re gonna get sick me of talking about it. There are things we can clean up, but we did the right things at the right time for the most part. It was very good to watch the first couple of periods because we weren’t giving up anything.”

And with the Blue Jackets hitting the road tonight to take on Chicago before completing the back-to-back tomorrow in St. Louis, the hope is that kind of game will travel. The Blue Jackets are also earning the very dangerous trait of collective belief during the recent winning run, and even when things got hairy against the Flyers, they still felt they had what it took to prevail – and then proved it.

“You have that feeling on the bench where you’re out there and you’re gonna win games,” Monahan said. “It’s a good feeling to have. We have a good team. The belief in here is just continuing to grow, so it’s fun to be a part of.”