Winning Thoughts: Fabbro's fabulous return pushes Blue Jackets to a sixth straight victory

There were some big performances in another CBJ win, but the defenseman led the way in his first game back from injury

win 2-3-26
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets' victory.

BLUE JACKETS 3, DEVILS 0

1. Dante Fabbro returned from a scary injury to deliver the game-winning goal against the Devils.

The play looked innocuous enough, but what happened to the CBJ defenseman Jan. 17 could have been a season-ender.

Early in the first period of that game in Pittsburgh, Fabbro got tangled up with Penguins legend Sidney Crosby, then skated slowly to the bench shaking his left leg. Something felt off, and Fabbro soon realized how bad it might be.

Somehow, a skate had gone across the top of his foot, cutting first through the tongue of his skate and then the cut-resistant socks he had on underneath before opening a nasty gash. It was a rather unlikely and uncomfortable place for such an accident, and it immediately made Fabbro’s mind race.

“Personally, I thought I was done for the year,” Fabbro said. “I had a lot of things going through my mind. … When I saw it, I was like, ‘This is not good.’ So I got very lucky, and great credit to our trainers and our doctors and everything to help me try to get back to a full 100 percent. I’m just very fortunate to be still playing this year.”

Fabbro missed six games as he rehabbed the injury, but he was back on the ice Tuesday night in New Jersey. And as luck would have it, he was in the right place at the right time of a tight, defensive-minded affair that still had zeroes on the scoreboard through more than 45 minutes.

New Jersey goalie Jacob Markström had just made a save through traffic and Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler swiped the rebound away from the net to Fabbro at the top of the right circle. Kent Johnson nearly collected the puck but let Fabbro fire away, with the CBJ defenseman beating Markström’s blocker for his fourth goal of the year.

CBJ@NJD: Fabbro scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

Columbus added two goals from Mathieu Olivier from there and put the game away, winning its sixth in a row and 10th of 11.

What a way to return to the lineup, and Fabbro was quickly met by an embrace from his teammates.

“Obviously I’m very thankful that I’m healthy again and able to play this year,” he said. “Sitting out and seeing the boys doing what they’re doing right now is amazing, and obviously a big credit to them to get us back in this race. I just want to come in here and do what I can to help the team win.”

Fabbro played 14:17 in his return, putting three shots on goal and blocking a pair of shots (no easy task given how the foot still must feel). With Fabbro on the ice, the Blue Jackets had a 10-3 edge in shots on goal at 5-on-5 per Natural Stat Trick.

“Good for him,” head coach Rick Bowness said. “Not only the goal, but I thought he played very, very well. You notice the goal and I notice all the little things that he did well out there to help us win. He moved the puck well, his gaps were good, and I thought he did a really good job in our zone, so good on him.”

2. The Blue Jackets posted their second shutout in the last six games thanks to some wonderful synergy between the team’s defense and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

As noted earlier, this was a playoff-style affair in the way both teams battled for ice, and there simply wasn’t much space for beautiful offensive plays or copious amounts of scoring chances.

In the end, the Blue Jackets outlasted the Devils, outshooting the home team 13-7 in the third period and scoring all three goals. New Jersey finished with just 24 shots on goal, all turned aside by Merzlikins.

It was yet another big step for a team that has turned up its defensive game while going 9-1-0 in 10 games under Bowness.

“We’re hunting teams,” Fabbro said. “We’re not sitting back on our heels. We’re playing on our toes all game, and I think you saw tonight we just stuck with our game longer than they did and it obviously paid off.”

That focus on defending helped make it easy on Merzlikins, who made some excellent saves but by and large wasn’t forced to do anything that will end up on the highlight reels. The Blue Jackets gave him open lanes to see shots and cleared defenders from the netfront, and in turn Merzlikins played a cool, collected game that allowed him to earn his first shutout since Oct. 30, 2024, against the Islanders.

“We are putting the pressure a lot more on the opponents, and we are clearing more in front of the net,” Merzlikins said. “Me and (Jet Greaves), we see more pucks, and I think it makes our life easier.”

The shutout was the 12th of Merzlikins' career, allowing him to tie Marc Denis for third in franchise history. Once Olivier put the game away with an empty-net goal with 4:00 to play – more on that in a second – the Blue Jackets turned their attention to preserving the blanking and got the job done.

“Elvis played amazing today and made some really big stops when we needed him to,” Fabbro said. “You could even see (Adam) Fantilli at the end blocking shots just to do what we can do to help him out, and big credit to Elvis tonight. I think he played a great game.”

3. You probably can’t score two more different goals than the pair Olivier put home to ice the game.

Talking to the media the morning before the game, Bowness noted the next step for the Blue Jackets in holding third-period leads would be extending them with another goal, and Olivier must have been listening because did the honors Tuesday in Newark with his second two-goal game of the season.

His first tally with 7:55 was done with a goal scorer’s touch, as Olivier was fed in behind the defense by Cole Sillinger, faked to his forehand, turned the puck to his backhand and slid it past Markström to double the CBJ advantage.

Then, after the Devils pulled Markström for an extra attacker, he scored a rather unique empty-net goal. After Charlie Coyle dove to knock a puck out of the defensive zone, Olivier used a burst of speed to race past Dougie Hamilton and have a clear path to the net. Hamilton chopped at Olivier’s stick in desperation, breaking the twig and sending the puck to the corner, but referee Liam Maaskant immediately awarded the goal for Hamilton denying a clear goal-scoring chance with the net empty.

Mathieu Olivier with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

“I knew the rule,” Olivier said. “He broke my stick, so I knew right away. Obviously I had position on him and I was most likely going to get the puck in the net. I knew that (the referee) was most likely gonna give it. I was actually expecting him to maybe not give it. I was ready to argue, but my stick was broken so I knew according to the rule it’s supposed to be a goal.”

As for the burst of speed that allowed him to race past Hamilton and score, Olivier already seemed to have taken some ribbing from teammates when informed he was flying after the puck.

“Everyone is saying that,” he said. “I don’t know why everyone is surprised.”

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

Merzlikins makes 24 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Devils for 6th straight win

PREVIEW: Streaking Blue Jackets look for another victory against Devils

Ohio State has a dozen reasons to cheer at the Olympic Winter Games

Winning Thoughts: Another team effort, another victory for the Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to five

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back at it in St. Louis

Winning Thoughts: Coyle's hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Chicago

Blue Jackets defeat Blackhawks to stay hot

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hit the road to take on Blackhawks

Blue Jackets street hockey program for youth back for second year

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets stick with it to outlast Flyers

Monahan scores late winner, Blue Jackets edge Flyers

Blue Jackets activate forward Miles Wood off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Flyers in key Metro matchup

Blue Jackets gaining belief in the Bowness era

Blue Jackets activate Denton Mateychuk off Injured Reserve

Alumni Notebook: Blue Jackets legends had a front-row seat to history

Blue Jackets-Kings game at Nationwide Arena has been postponed to Monday, March 9