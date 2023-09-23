Columbus Blue Jackets announce first roster moves of 2023 Training Camp

News Feed

luca del bel belluz ready for next step

After a strong junior career, Del Bel Belluz is ready for the next step
blue jackets question answer damon severson

Blue Jackets Q&A: Severson's enjoying his new home
nationwide arena new amenities for blue jackets season

Nationwide Arena announces new amenities for 2023-24 season
reasons for optimism questions about blue jackets camp

5 reasons for optimism – and 5 questions to answer – for the Blue Jackets in camp
what to know in blue jackets training camp

What to know as the Blue Jackets begin training camp
blue jackets announce new checkout experience at blue line

Blue Jackets announce new checkout experience at Blue Line team store
denton mateychuk brings leadership to the blue jackets

Despite his youth, first-rounder Mateychuk brings leadership to CBJ
blue jackets players ready to begin training camp

Blue Jackets players ready to turn attention to the ice
blue jackets traverse city notebook voronkov malatesta dumais

Traverse City notebook: Blue Jackets top prospects continued to build bond
blue jackets announce 2023 training camp schedule and roster

Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for OhioHealth Training Camp
pascal vincent media day blue jackets head coach

Vincent preaches work ethic, communication in his new role as head coach
statement from columbus blue jackets ownership group

Statement from Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group
watch blue jackets media luncheon press conference

Blue Jackets to stream annual Media Day Luncheon on Monday
mike babcock resigns blue jackets name pascal vincent head coach

Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Blue Jackets; Club names Pascal Vincent head coach
blue jackets fall to dallas to end traverse city tournament

Blue Jackets end Traverse City prospects tourney with loss to Dallas
blue jackets win wild game in traverse city over detroit

Fantilli nets hat trick as Blue Jackets post wild 10-7 win in Traverse City
adam fantilli wears blue jackets sweater for the first time

Fantilli has 'unreal' experience wearing Blue Jackets sweater for first time
blue jackets beat maple leafs in traverse city

Blue Jackets open prospects tournament with 7-3 win over Toronto

Columbus Blue Jackets announce first roster moves of 2023 Training Camp

Team Update

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by 11 players, returning a pair to their respective junior teams and releasing nine from tryout contacts, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.  The training camp roster now stands at 63 players, including 34 forwards, 22 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

The Blue Jackets have returned forward Luca Pinelli to the Ottawa 67’s in the Ontario Hockey League and F Tyler Peddle to the Drummondville Voltiguers in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. 

The club has also released the following players from tryout contracts: D Nicholas DeAngelis, F Kocha Delic, D Gunner Kinniburgh, D Joe Leahy, F Sean McGurn, F Nate Schnarr, F Jakin Smallwood, F Aidan Spellacy and F Oasiz Wiesblatt.

The Blue Jackets open their eight-game preseason schedule on Sunday, September 24 with split-squad games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.  The teams will meet at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. and at Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m.  The games will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

Columbus opens its 23rd regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.