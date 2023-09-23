Columbus Blue Jackets announce first roster moves of 2023 Training Camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by 11 players, returning a pair to their respective junior teams and releasing nine from tryout contacts, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 63 players, including 34 forwards, 22 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

The Blue Jackets have returned forward Luca Pinelli to the Ottawa 67’s in the Ontario Hockey League and F Tyler Peddle to the Drummondville Voltiguers in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The club has also released the following players from tryout contracts: D Nicholas DeAngelis, F Kocha Delic, D Gunner Kinniburgh, D Joe Leahy, F Sean McGurn, F Nate Schnarr, F Jakin Smallwood, F Aidan Spellacy and F Oasiz Wiesblatt.

The Blue Jackets open their eight-game preseason schedule on Sunday, September 24 with split-squad games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The teams will meet at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. and at Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. The games will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

Columbus opens its 23rd regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.