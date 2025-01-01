Marchenko scores twice, Blue Jackets defeat Hurricanes in shootout

Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski had an assist to extend his home point streak to 13 games for the Blue Jackets (16-16-6), who have won three of four. Merzlikins made 33 saves.

Ty Smith, Jack Roslovic and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored, and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes (23-13-2), who have lost three of four. Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves.

“We were a little sloppy from early on,” Kotkaniemi said. “Forecheck was not great very much. That's not the way we want to come out in the road games. We need to figure out what's going on in the road games right now. We need a good start in every game.”

Marchenko gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 4:48 of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Monahan to the left circle and put in a wrist shot to the upper-right corner.

Denton Mateychuk, in his fourth NHL game, had the secondary assist for his first career point.

Smith tied it 1-1 at 9:59 with a power-play goal that deflected off Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov, then the left post. It was his first goal in his second game this season since being recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Marchenko’s second goal of the game put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 15:43 after Kochetkov got tangled up and fell into the net, leaving Marchenko to score from deep in the right circle.

“Wonderful sign, obviously moving forward, that we've handled adversity up to this point and now you're going to have to handle a lot more, right?” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “But to do it, that team, such a good hockey club like Carolina, is so good, put so much heat on us.

“We didn't handle it in areas, but at the end of the day, we get the job done. And, yeah, we were resilient. We stayed the course.”

Roslovic tied it 2-2 at 5:47 of the second period with a redirect at the goalmouth of a Seth Jarvis pass. The former Blue Jackets forward has 17 goals this season.