CBJ's Boston crew excited to return to their college days

Almost five years ago, Jordan Harris scored a goal he’ll remember the rest of his life.

Now a Blue Jackets defenseman, back in 2020, Harris wore the college colors of Northeastern University. More than fourteen minutes into the second overtime of the Beanpot championship game and with the Huskies on the power play, Harris let loose a wrist shot from the top of the zone that sailed through traffic and kept on going until it hit the net behind Boston University goalie Sam Tucker.

Pandemonium inside TD Garden ensued, with the red-and-black clad Husky fans among the record crowd of 17,850 going nuts as Harris raced to embrace goalie Craig Pantano and his teammates streamed off the bench. The victory in the Beanpot – contested each year for bragging rights between the four Division I hockey schools in Boston – was Northeastern’s third in a row for the first time in school history.

“I feel like in the moment, it was like deep into overtime, and I was just so tired,” Harris said this week while reminiscing about the goal. “I think I was more relieved the game was over. Looking back and seeing the replay and seeing the student section, that’s something I’ll cherish forever.”

Harris is one of three Blue Jackets – joined by fellow Northeastern product Zach Aston-Reese and Boston University’s Dante Fabbro – to have taken part in one of the more unique college hockey environments in the country.

The three hail from different corners of North America, but they got to spend their college years not just living in a special city but adding to the history of the rivalries between schools – including Boston College and Harvard – that have endured for decades.

As the Blue Jackets get ready to take on the Bruins in Boston tomorrow night, all three had smiles on their faces as they relived what it was like to take part.

“I wish I could have done 10 years, honestly,” Aston-Reese said when looking back at his college career.

He’s as good a place to jump off as any, as the wing was the first of the CBJ Bostonians to arrive in New England. A native of Staten Island, N.Y., he began his college career at Northeastern in 2013-14 when the Huskies were going through a rough patch, as the Huskies had won just nine of 34 games the year before his arrival and hadn’t won the Hockey East conference or the Beanpot since 1988.