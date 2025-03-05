Blue Jackets host the first Women's Networking Event on March 15

Presented by Bread Financial, the program will feature a Q&A panel and networking opportunity with female sports professionals

WomenInBusiness_NetworkingEvent_16x9_Panelnfo_5
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets proudly announce the first Women in Business Networking Event on Saturday, March 15, presented by Bread Financial. The program will feature a Q&A panel and networking opportunities with female sports professionals and additional women executives from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Columbus Crew, Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Sports Commission, Ohio State Athletics and Columbus Blue Jackets Corporate Partners. Held at Nationwide Arena, the program will start at 2:30 p.m. and finish just before the team hosts the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

The Women’s Networking Event is dedicated to empowering established and aspiring women in the sports industry and sports-adjacent companies. By offering a gateway into the sports industry and the chance to connect with fellow female professionals, this event guarantees a rewarding and fulfilling experience for all attendees.

The session includes a ticket to the game, one drink ticket, a Q&A panel with female sports professionals, a tour through the arena, and a happy hour networking mixer. NBC4 Sports Anchor Whitney Harding will serve as the emcee for the event. Registration is open now, and limited spaces are available. Ticket prices vary based on seat location.

For more information or to register, visit BlueJackets.com/Promotions.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want with flexible payment options and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

