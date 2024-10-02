Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by seven

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by seven players, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 32 players, including 19 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Columbus has loaned forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and James Malatesta, defensemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil as well as goaltender Zach Sawchenko to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. The team has also announced that forward Jake Gaudet (AHL contract) has been returned to the Monsters. In addition, forward Trey Fix-Wolansky has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.

The Blue Jackets play their seventh preseason game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.