Summer Spotlight: Marchenko again brought smiles to the rink

How he got here: It feels like it took Marchenko a while to get to Columbus, as he stayed with the SKA St. Petersburg program in the KHL for four full seasons after he was drafted in the second round by the Blue Jackets in the 2018 draft. The wait proved to be worth it, though, as Marchenko had strong junior (two World Juniors appearances) and KHL (34 goals and 64 points in 114 games) careers, then jumped to the NHL two seasons ago and has produced back-to-back 20-goal seasons.

The 2023-24 season: Marchenko felt he had a little bit of a sophomore slump during the campaign, but he still led the Blue Jackets in goals and became just the second CBJ player ever to begin his NHL career with consecutive 20-goal campaigns. Perhaps the biggest issue was consistency in production – more on that in a moment – but it’s become clear during Marchenko’s two years with the Blue Jackets that he has the capability to be a world-class goal scorer. Marchenko led the Blue Jackets with nine man-advantage tallies and showed a creativity at times that stands out, even banking in a goal off an opposing goalie’s head from behind the net. A season after having just four assists in 59 games, he also proved he can be a bit more of a “playmaker,” as he delighted in telling media members while his assist total climbed.

Top moment: There are a couple to choose from, but we have to go with Marchenko’s hat trick against Buffalo on Dec. 19 in which he scored the CBJ highlight-reel goal of the season. Marchenko’s second career hat trick included a first-period power-play goal in which he took a pass at the side of the net, tucked the puck between his legs and then roofed a quick shot over goalie Devon Levi with his back to the goal. He later added a pair of second-period goals in a 9-4 blowout win for the Blue Jackets.