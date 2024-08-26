In the leadup to training camp in September, BlueJackets.com is featuring CBJ players each weekday this summer.
Summer Spotlight: Marchenko again brought smiles to the rink
Another 20-goal campaign made the Russian forward the Blue Jackets' top scorer this past season
Kirill Marchenko
Number: 86
Birthday: July 21, 2000 (age 24)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 195
Birthplace: Barnaul, Russia
2023-24 Stats
Games Played: 78
Goals/Assists/Points: 23-19-42
Average time on ice: 16:25
How he got here: It feels like it took Marchenko a while to get to Columbus, as he stayed with the SKA St. Petersburg program in the KHL for four full seasons after he was drafted in the second round by the Blue Jackets in the 2018 draft. The wait proved to be worth it, though, as Marchenko had strong junior (two World Juniors appearances) and KHL (34 goals and 64 points in 114 games) careers, then jumped to the NHL two seasons ago and has produced back-to-back 20-goal seasons.
The 2023-24 season: Marchenko felt he had a little bit of a sophomore slump during the campaign, but he still led the Blue Jackets in goals and became just the second CBJ player ever to begin his NHL career with consecutive 20-goal campaigns. Perhaps the biggest issue was consistency in production – more on that in a moment – but it’s become clear during Marchenko’s two years with the Blue Jackets that he has the capability to be a world-class goal scorer. Marchenko led the Blue Jackets with nine man-advantage tallies and showed a creativity at times that stands out, even banking in a goal off an opposing goalie’s head from behind the net. A season after having just four assists in 59 games, he also proved he can be a bit more of a “playmaker,” as he delighted in telling media members while his assist total climbed.
Top moment: There are a couple to choose from, but we have to go with Marchenko’s hat trick against Buffalo on Dec. 19 in which he scored the CBJ highlight-reel goal of the season. Marchenko’s second career hat trick included a first-period power-play goal in which he took a pass at the side of the net, tucked the puck between his legs and then roofed a quick shot over goalie Devon Levi with his back to the goal. He later added a pair of second-period goals in a 9-4 blowout win for the Blue Jackets.
Fun fact: Most hockey players have interest in other sports, with soccer, golf, tennis and even baseball usually at the top of the list. For Marchenko, it’s basketball, as he said he spent part of last summer playing with his brother when he was home in Russia. He also would incorporate putting up some jump shots in his pregame warmup when he played in Cleveland, where the Jackets’ AHL team shares a building with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Stat to Know: Many goal scorers tally in bunches, and that’s the case for Marchenko as well. He had a stretch of four goals in seven games early in the year, six in seven games just before Christmas, and five in six games near the end of the campaign. Marchenko also had a stretch from January to March in which he tallied just four times in 28 contests. If he’s able to make the most of his hot streaks but limit the dry spells, Marchenko can take his game to the next level.
Expectations for 2024-25: How much fun has Marchenko been the past two seasons? He’s been a true bright spot, from his knack for scoring goals to the smiles and fun he brings to interactions with fans and media. The best thing, though, is you get the sense there’s some untapped potential there. His two 20-goal seasons have been impressive, but now that Marchenko knows the league and is reaching his prime, 30 seems like it's within reach this upcoming season. He’ll again be a key part of the offensive attack and likely play top-six minutes on the wing and on the power play.