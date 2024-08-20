Summer Spotlight: Kent Johnson is ready to roll

How he got here: Growing up in Vancouver, Johnson burst onto the scene in 2017-18 with an excellent year with Burnaby Prep, then had two strong seasons with Trial of the BCHL, notching 101 points in 52 games in the latter. That made him a top college hockey recruit, and Johnson chose to play at the University of Michigan. He finished two seasons in Maize and Blue with 64 points in 58 games, and in the middle of his college career, the highly skilled forward was chosen fifth overall in the 2021 draft by the Blue Jackets. After his sophomore season at U-M, Johnson turned pro and now has two full NHL seasons under his belt. He’s also scored one of the all-time goals in Canadian junior hockey history, tallying in overtime to give the country the win in the gold medal match of the 2022 World Juniors.

The 2023-24 season: Johnson put together one of the best rookie campaigns in CBJ history in 2022-23, with his 16-24-40 line giving him top-five marks in team history for goals and points among first-year players. Last year was a struggle, though – whether it was a sophomore slump or something deeper, Johnson was a healthy scratch for opening night and never quite found his groove outside of a stretch of early December, spending time with AHL Cleveland and then eventually suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in late February.

Top moment: Johnson had one game-winning goal on the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. In a Dec. 14 game at Toronto, Johnson rescued the Blue Jackets, scoring an overtime goal to give Columbus a 6-5 victory. Columbus saw a 5-0 lead going into the third period disappear, but Johnson ripped a shot past Ilya Samsonov 3:26 into the extra frame to give Columbus the win. It was the second goal of the game for Johnson and gave him a three-point, plus-4 night.