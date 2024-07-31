With contract in hand, Johnson excited for what's next

Billed as a potential breakout offensive superstar, Johnson unfortunately learned just how tough a sophomore slump could be a season ago, though. He finished the season with six goals and 16 points in 42 games and saw his campaign end in late February when he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery in the final moments of a game vs. the New York Rangers.

With all that in mind, he concluded that signing a longer contract this summer as a restricted free agent would allow him the best chance to thrive.

“I felt like a one-year deal, it didn’t really put me and team in the best position,” said Johnson, who will still be an RFA for two years when the deal expires in 2027. “I thought three years was a good amount of length where it’s not too long, not too short. I can get my career going and by the time it’s over, I’ll be in a good spot as well.”

Perhaps the best news out of the whole summer? With his rehab complete, Johnson said he won’t be impacted by the shoulder injury when he arrives for CBJ training camp in September.

“It’s great,” he said of his rehab. “I got cleared 100 percent like almost a month and a half ago, like five weeks. I think I was pretty lucky. I had great people with the staff helping me. It was a really fast recovery and a good recovery, I think. I’m definitely super excited about it. There’s no excuse going into camp. I’ve been battling with (friend and fellow CBJ player Jake) Christiansen and some of the guys for a while. The shoulder feels good.”

Add it all up and you can easily get the sense Johnson is raring to go.

“Definitely,” he said. “I am pretty lucky I get to play the game and I love it, so there’s not too much extra need for motivation, but it’s definitely motivating coming off the injuries. I’m super excited. I can’t wait for camp to get going and all the games and stuff. It’s been too long for me, for sure. It’s all really exciting.”

In fact, Johnson said the injury and the ensuing rehab might have been the best thing that could have happened to him.

“It’s something I’ve never really been through,” he said. “It was cool learning (some) lessons. I learned a lot about the body and injury prevention stuff. I had a lot of time, especially at first after the injury. It was very cool. I think it’s going to benefit me in the long run going through it.

“It’s an exciting, motivating journey when you aren’t able to do anything with your shoulder, slowly being better and better, then you get back on the ice and you’re so happy to be back. It's a cool journey. It’s kind of a process I've enjoyed even though it was a grind at first for sure.”

Now that he’s back on the ice and in the weight room, Johnson reiterated there won’t be any excuses come training camp. He's spent most of the past few weeks working out in his hometown of Vancouver with a group that includes the past two No. 1 overall picks in Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, as well as Christiansen and such established NHLers as Alex Kerfoot and Mat Barzal.

Johnson also has found the time to visit teammate Cole Sillinger up the road in Kelowna, B.C., and tripped to visit and train with friend Owen Power in Toronto. He’ll likely spend the rest of the summer at home, though, and be ready to go when he’s back in Columbus for camp.

With a new contract in hand, it’s where he wants to be to take the next step in his career.

“I’ve loved it in Columbus,” he said. “I think we have a great city, great fans. I think the fans deserve better here, and we’re all really excited to hopefully do that here. It’s just really exciting for me coming into this year with that contract.”