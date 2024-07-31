With contract in hand, Johnson excited for what's next

The talented CBJ forward said he's fully healthy after shoulder surgery and ready for a big season

Kent Johnson offseaosn
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Kent Johnson has a goal, and it’s a rather unselfish one at that.

Days after signing a three-year, $5.4 million contract that will take the talented young forward through ages 22 through 24 in a CBJ uniform, he told BlueJackets.com he wants to not only live up to his deal but surpass it.

“(I want to be underpaid) even right away, I think,” Johnson said. “When I was looking at a one-year vs. three, I think I won’t be too unhappy in my life if I overperform this contract by a lot. I don’t think there will be any regrets. I feel really lucky and blessed about it. I won’t be regretting it even if I am underpaid.

“That’s exactly the goal, to be way underpaid, hopefully.”

And it certainly wouldn’t be a huge surprise if that’s the case. Johnson’s bona fides remain impressive, from being the fifth overall selection in the 2021 draft to his gold medal-winning overtime goal at the World Juniors to his memorable rookie campaign two years ago in which he scored 16 goals and 40 points, both top-five marks in CBJ history among first-year players.

Blue Jackets Sign Kent Johnson to Three-Year Contract!

Billed as a potential breakout offensive superstar, Johnson unfortunately learned just how tough a sophomore slump could be a season ago, though. He finished the season with six goals and 16 points in 42 games and saw his campaign end in late February when he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery in the final moments of a game vs. the New York Rangers.

With all that in mind, he concluded that signing a longer contract this summer as a restricted free agent would allow him the best chance to thrive.

“I felt like a one-year deal, it didn’t really put me and team in the best position,” said Johnson, who will still be an RFA for two years when the deal expires in 2027. “I thought three years was a good amount of length where it’s not too long, not too short. I can get my career going and by the time it’s over, I’ll be in a good spot as well.”

Perhaps the best news out of the whole summer? With his rehab complete, Johnson said he won’t be impacted by the shoulder injury when he arrives for CBJ training camp in September.

“It’s great,” he said of his rehab. “I got cleared 100 percent like almost a month and a half ago, like five weeks. I think I was pretty lucky. I had great people with the staff helping me. It was a really fast recovery and a good recovery, I think. I’m definitely super excited about it. There’s no excuse going into camp. I’ve been battling with (friend and fellow CBJ player Jake) Christiansen and some of the guys for a while. The shoulder feels good.”

Add it all up and you can easily get the sense Johnson is raring to go.

“Definitely,” he said. “I am pretty lucky I get to play the game and I love it, so there’s not too much extra need for motivation, but it’s definitely motivating coming off the injuries. I’m super excited. I can’t wait for camp to get going and all the games and stuff. It’s been too long for me, for sure. It’s all really exciting.”

In fact, Johnson said the injury and the ensuing rehab might have been the best thing that could have happened to him.

“It’s something I’ve never really been through,” he said. “It was cool learning (some) lessons. I learned a lot about the body and injury prevention stuff. I had a lot of time, especially at first after the injury. It was very cool. I think it’s going to benefit me in the long run going through it.

“It’s an exciting, motivating journey when you aren’t able to do anything with your shoulder, slowly being better and better, then you get back on the ice and you’re so happy to be back. It's a cool journey. It’s kind of a process I've enjoyed even though it was a grind at first for sure.”

Now that he’s back on the ice and in the weight room, Johnson reiterated there won’t be any excuses come training camp. He's spent most of the past few weeks working out in his hometown of Vancouver with a group that includes the past two No. 1 overall picks in Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, as well as Christiansen and such established NHLers as Alex Kerfoot and Mat Barzal.

Johnson also has found the time to visit teammate Cole Sillinger up the road in Kelowna, B.C., and tripped to visit and train with friend Owen Power in Toronto. He’ll likely spend the rest of the summer at home, though, and be ready to go when he’s back in Columbus for camp.

With a new contract in hand, it’s where he wants to be to take the next step in his career.

“I’ve loved it in Columbus,” he said. “I think we have a great city, great fans. I think the fans deserve better here, and we’re all really excited to hopefully do that here. It’s just really exciting for me coming into this year with that contract.”

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets name Dean Evason Head Coach

Blue Jackets Hockey League provides opportunity for growth

Blue Jackets to participate in Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

Kirill Marchenko signs three-year contract with Blue Jackets through 2026-27

Blue Jackets sign Kent Johnson to three-year contract

Takeaways from Dean Evason's introduction to the Blue Jackets

5 Questions: Get to know new CBJ coach Dean Evason

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at historic Ohio Stadium presales begin July 30

Evason preaches a team-first mentality for Blue Jackets

Instant analysis: Evason brings experience to Blue Jackets

2024-25 CBJ single-game tickets on sale

New CBJ-themed playground to have big impact at YWCA shelter

Taking a swing at projecting the Blue Jackets lineup

Blue Jackets employees celebrate Staff Volunteer Day

Blue Jackets sign Jet Greaves to two-year contract

Johnson excited to be 'home' with his return to the Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets sign Jake Christiansen to one-year contract

Donskov brothers relish chance to work at CBJ development camp