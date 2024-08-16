Summer Spotlight: Danforth did it all for the Blue Jackets

How he got here: Nothing has come easy for Danforth, who didn’t make his NHL debut until age 28 with the Blue Jackets three seasons ago. Danforth didn’t play in the CHL and then spent four years at Sacred Heart University, where he had a 20-goal campaign as a junior. He then traveled the world playing hockey from the ECHL (Cincinnati) to the Finnish Liiga (Lukko) to the KHL (Vityaz Podolsk). Three excellent seasons overseas and an appearance on the Canadian World Championships team in 2021 led to NHL interest, and the Blue Jackets signed him that summer.

The 2023-24 season: Danforth lost most of the 2022-23 campaign to a shoulder injury, so it was good news that he was able to stay healthy and play the majority of this past season with the Blue Jackets. While he spent most of the season in the bottom six, Danforth moved up and down the lineup and earned both power play and penalty kill time while turning in his second season of double-digit goals at the highest level. You know what you’re going to get out of Danforth, as he plays a dependable brand of hockey with a high motor while adding some scoring touch.

Top moment: It’s always special when a Canadian kid gets to play close to home, and Danforth had a game to remember in the Blue Jackets’ 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Dec. 14. Danforth had one of his three multipoint games on the season in the victory, chipping in a goal and an assist in the CBJ victory. His tally gave the Blue Jackets a 3-0 lead in the second period, as he forced a turnover in the offensive zone before banking the rebound of Ivan Provorov’s shot off goalie Ilya Samsonov and into the net.