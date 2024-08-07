Summer Spotlight: Severson ready for year two in Columbus

How he got here: Severson signed an eight-year contract and joined the team via trade with New Jersey in summer 2023, choosing to forgo free agency and become a Blue Jacket. A second-round draft pick in 2012 of the Devils amid a strong junior career with Kelowna (WHL), Severson immediately went to the NHL his first pro season and had a nine-year stint with New Jersey, wearing an “A” for two of those seasons and placing fourth all-time among Devils’ defensemen with 263 points.

The 2023-24 season: Severson’s first season with the Blue Jackets had some ups and downs, but his production was in line with his yearly averages with the Devils. There was a bit of a transition period with a new team – as well as a month missed because of an oblique injury – but Severson was one of the team’s top defensemen throughout the campaign. His puck-moving skills made him an easy player to move around the lineup, as he played extensive time in the top four with both Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov as well as stints with Adam Boqvist and Erik Gudbranson. Per MoneyPuck.com, his pairing with Provorov produced the best expected goals margin on the team among duos with at least 100 minutes played together at 5-on-5.

Top moment: Severson had a pair of two-goal games in his initial season with the Blue Jackets, including in the 6-2 win over Philadelphia on April 6 in which all six CBJ tallies were scored by defensemen. After Erik Gudbranson’s opening goal, Severson scored back-to-back tallies, including this sweet give-and-go with Johnny Gaudreau that he finished to give the Blue Jackets a 3-0 lead.