Blue Jackets bring The Force to Nationwide Arena for Star Wars™ Night

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce an intergalactic celebration as they host Star Wars™ Night on Saturday, January 25 when they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Nationwide Arena. Throughout the night, fans can look forward to Star Wars-themed entertainment, photo opportunities and activities that will transport the arena to a galaxy far, far away.

The force will be strong at Nationwide Arena as beloved characters from the Star Wars universe make appearances throughout the night. Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Stormtroopers, Mandalorians, Bo-Katan Kryze, Imperial Officers, Leia Organa Solo, Jawas, and more will roam the arena, creating perfect opportunities for fan photos and immersive encounters.

In addition to the thrilling game action, fans can enhance their experience by purchasing a special Star Wars Night ticket package, which includes an exclusive Blue Jackets Star Wars-themed jersey. These limited-edition jerseys combine the power of the Dark Side with Blue Jackets pride, making them a must-have item this season.

Adding to the excitement, the Blue Jackets Foundation’s gameday auction will feature autographed Star Wars-themed items. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on unique memorabilia with proceeds supporting the Foundation’s charitable initiatives. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

The Star Wars Night special ticket package is available now at BlueJackets.com/StarWars. Supplies are limited.