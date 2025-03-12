Blue Jackets announce new street hockey program for youth

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce that their newest hockey program Skills & Drills is open for registration with the puck dropping this summer. The street hockey program, open to kids ages five to 10, is designed to introduce the basics of hockey to first-time players and further improve the skillsets of current players.

The new program aims to provide age and skill-level appropriate instruction designed to develop stickhandling, passing, shooting skills, and gameplay. In addition, participants will practice teamwork, respect, and responsibility.

Skills & Drills advances the Columbus Blue Jackets’ commitment to growing the game of hockey by offering families a low-cost, low-commitment program in the sport. The program, which costs $40 per child, provides six weeks of instruction and gameplay at Sunny95 Park in Upper Arlington and John Bishop Park in Whitehall. The price includes all necessary equipment, including a Blue Jackets branded hockey stick and ball, gloves, and a mesh pinnie.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Skills & Drills street hockey program! This initiative allows kids to experience hockey without the barriers of ice time or expensive equipment. Through sport, children develop important life skills like teamwork, perseverance, and discipline,” said Executive Director, Blue Jackets Foundation & Senior Director, Community Development Andee Cochren. “For the Columbus Blue Jackets, growing hockey at the grassroots level is central to our mission—it strengthens our community, builds our fan base, and creates pathways for future players. Street hockey is the perfect starting point, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome these young athletes to the Blue Jackets family!”

Advance registration is required. Space is limited. Registration information, including eligibility requirements, may be found at www.BlueJackets.com/skills.