Blue Jackets announce new street hockey program for youth

Skills & Drills, open to kids ages five to 10 years old, launches this summer

SkillsandDrills_4_16x9_v4a
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce that their newest hockey program Skills & Drills is open for registration with the puck dropping this summer. The street hockey program, open to kids ages five to 10, is designed to introduce the basics of hockey to first-time players and further improve the skillsets of current players.

The new program aims to provide age and skill-level appropriate instruction designed to develop stickhandling, passing, shooting skills, and gameplay. In addition, participants will practice teamwork, respect, and responsibility. 

Skills & Drills advances the Columbus Blue Jackets’ commitment to growing the game of hockey by offering families a low-cost, low-commitment program in the sport. The program, which costs $40 per child, provides six weeks of instruction and gameplay at Sunny95 Park in Upper Arlington and John Bishop Park in Whitehall. The price includes all necessary equipment, including a Blue Jackets branded hockey stick and ball, gloves, and a mesh pinnie.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Skills & Drills street hockey program! This initiative allows kids to experience hockey without the barriers of ice time or expensive equipment. Through sport, children develop important life skills like teamwork, perseverance, and discipline,” said Executive Director, Blue Jackets Foundation & Senior Director, Community Development Andee Cochren. “For the Columbus Blue Jackets, growing hockey at the grassroots level is central to our mission—it strengthens our community, builds our fan base, and creates pathways for future players. Street hockey is the perfect starting point, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome these young athletes to the Blue Jackets family!”

Advance registration is required. Space is limited. Registration information, including eligibility requirements, may be found at www.BlueJackets.com/skills.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want, score priority access to Stanley Cup playoff tickets, and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets end road trip with setback vs. Devils

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face another Metro showdown in New Jersey

Winning Thoughts: Start spreading the news

Fantilli gets hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Rangers

Upper Arlington wins school's first state hockey title

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Rangers meet in critical Metro showdown

Old friends Kunin, Fischer reunite on a new team

As the deadline passes, Waddell makes a couple additions to the Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets acquire center Luke Kunin from San Jose

Ohio's best set to battle for state title at Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets loan forward Joseph LaBate to Cleveland

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Blue Jackets

Enthusiasm for the game shines through at street hockey rink groundbreaking

Blue Jackets claim forward Christian Fischer off waivers from Detroit

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to get back on track vs. Panthers

With Olivier signed, Blue Jackets turn attention to trade deadline

Blue Jackets host the first Women's Networking Event on March 15

Blue Jackets sign forward Mathieu Olivier to six-year contract extension