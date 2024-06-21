Yegor Chinakhov signed to two-year extension through 2025-26 season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed right wing Yegor Chinakhov to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension ($2.1 million AAV) through the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Yegor is an outstanding young player who has shown steady improvement over his first three seasons with the organization,” said Waddell. “We believe he has a chance to be a very good player for us and are excited about his continued growth as a Blue Jacket.”

Chinakhov, 23, has registered 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points with 32 penalty minutes and 252 shots on goal, while averaging 13:38 of ice time in 145 career NHL games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 21st overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Omsk, Russia native tallied single-season career highs in goals, assists, points, shots on goal and time on ice in 2023-24 despite missing 24 games with injuries, finishing with 16-13-29, six penalty minutes and 110 shots on goal on 15:10 TOI in 53 contests. He registered 4-9-13 in 30 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2022-23 and posted 7-7-14 in a career-high 62 outings in his rookie campaign in 2021-22. Chinakhov also tallied 7-6-13 and 38 shots on goal in 11 appearances with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters from 2021-24, including 3-1-4 with two penalty minutes and 10 shots on goal in three outings last season.

The 6-1, 204-pound winger notched 10-7-17 with six penalty minutes in 32 regular season games for Avangard Omsk in Russia’s KHL to capture the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2020-21. He added 5-2-7 and 24 penalty minutes in 21 playoff games to help the club win the 2021 Gagarin Cup. He also represented Russia at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships.