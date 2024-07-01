Blue Jackets sign Sean Monahan to five-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Sean Monahan to a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million AAV) through the 2028-29 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Monahan, 29, has registered 244 goals and 294 assists for 538 points with 181 penalty minutes in 764 career National Hockey League games with the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. During his career, he owns a faceoff winning percentage of 51.0, has averaged 17:52 time on ice and racked up 76-92-168 on the power play. He split the 2023-24 campaign between Montreal and Winnipeg, combining for 26-33-59 and 12 PIM, while averaging 18:05 TOI in a league-leading 83 regular season games. He has also appeared in 35 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, collecting 10-12-22 and four penalty minutes.

“Sean Monahan is a very talented player, and his addition strengthens our team down the middle and injects valuable experience, leadership and versatility to our lineup,” said Waddell. “He can score and create goals, is very good in the faceoff circle and can play on the power play and kill penalties. We’re very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets.”

Monahan was Calgary’s first pick, sixth overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut that year and notched 22-12-34 in 75 games during the 2013-14 season, marking the first of seven-straight campaigns in which he scored 22 or more goals. He also hit the 60-point mark four times in five seasons between 2014-19, including 2018-19 when he set career highs in goals, assists and points with 34-48-82 in 78 contests.

During his eight seasons in Calgary from 2013-22, he tallied 212-250-462 in 656 games and ranks eighth in Flames history in goals and sixth in power play goals with 66. He also served as an alternate captain for the club from 2015-22. He joined the Canadiens via trade on Aug. 18, 2022, and picked up 19-33-52 and 26 PIM in 74 outings before being acquired by the Jets on Feb. 2, 2024.

The 6-2, 202-pound native of Brampton, Ontario played three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s from 2010-13, registering 84-119-203 and 94 PIM in 185 games. He added 10-9-19 in 22 games during the OHL Playoffs. He also represented Canada at the 2014 IIHF World Championships in Belarus.