Blue Jackets sign center Jack Williams to entry level contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Northeastern University captain Jack Williams to a two-year entry level contract beginning with the 2024-25 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The center is expected to join the team later this week.

Williams, 23, recorded 39 goals and 55 assists for 94 points with 37 penalty minutes, 245 shots on goal, 10 power play goals, six game-winning goals and a cumulative +11 plus/minus rating in 106 career appearances over three seasons at Northeastern University (Hockey East) from 2022-25. He posted 15-plus goals and 35 or more points in each of his final two campaigns.

“Jack Williams is a skilled, hard-working player with a passion for the game, who was a very productive player and leader during his time at Northeastern,” said Waddell. “We think he has great potential and are excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family.”

A native of Biddeford, Maine, Williams registered 16-25-41, 25 PIM, three PPG, three GWG, 105 shots on goal and was +6 in 37 appearances while serving as club captain during his junior campaign in 2024-25. He led the Huskies in assists and points and ranked second in power play goals, game-winning goals and shots on goal as well as third in goals and set career highs in assists, points, shots on goal and game-winning goals.

The 5-11, 185-pound forward was named to the Hockey East’s All-Academic Teams in 2022-23 and 2023-24. He set a single-season career high in goals and was named Northeastern’s Most Improved Player in 2023-24 after recording 17-19-36 in 34 appearances during his sophomore campaign. He was named the team’s Unsung Hero as a freshman after finishing with 6-11-17 in 35 contests in 2022-23. Prior to Northeastern, he played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks from 2018-22 and posted 45-71-116 and 60 PIM in 165 career USHL outings.

