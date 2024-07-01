Blue Jackets sign Cole Clayton to one-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Cole Clayton to a one-year entry level contract for the 2024-25 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Clayton, 24, has recorded 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 points with 104 penalty minutes and 186 shots on goal in 161 career games with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22. He set AHL career highs in 2023-24, finishing with 5-15-20 with 31 penalty minutes and 60 shots on goal in 59 outings and added 1-0-1 and 10 shots on goal in eight contests during the club’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. He originally signed an AHL contract with the Monsters on June 16, 2021.

The 6-2, 199-pound native of Strathmore, Alberta registered 17-71-88 with 129 penalty minutes and a cumulative +27 plus/minus rating in 214 career games with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League from 2017-21. He led league blueliners in goals and points in his final junior campaign, notching 9-21-30 in 23 appearances with the Tigers in 2020-21.

FULL COLE CLAYTON STATISTICS