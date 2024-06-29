Blue Jackets select Cayden Lindstrom with fourth overall pick

Lindstrom recorded 27 goals and 19 assists for 46 points with in 32 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24

2425_CBJ_MK_Draft_Coverage_Social_PickSelection_Static_1920x1080_16x9_R1_P4_Lindstrom_Stage
By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have selected Medicine Hat center Cayden Lindstrom with the fourth overall selection in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced tonight.

Lindstrom, 18, recorded 27 goals and 19 assists for 46 points with 66 penalty minutes, nine power play goals, 117 shots on goal and a +12 plus/minus rating in 32 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24. He captured the CHL’s Top Draft Prospect Award and led the Tigers in PIM-per-game (2.06) and ranked second-T in points-per-game (1.44) and fourth in goals and PPG (tied) last season.

The 6-3, 213-pound center has totaled 46-42-88 with 102 PIM, 14 PPG, 242 shots on goal and a cumulative +16 plus/minus rating in 99 career outings with Medicine Hat since making his WHL debut in 2021-22. He led team rookies in goals (tied), assists and points and ranked fourth on the club in goals (tied) and points in 2022-23 with 19-23-42 in 61 contests.

A native of Chetwynd, British Columbia, Lindstrom has represented Canada at several international tournaments. He helped the country win a gold medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording 2-1-3 with 12 PIM in five games.

FULL CAYDEN LINDSTROM STATISTICS

Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft will be held on Saturday, June 29 beginning at 11 a.m. ET. The Blue Jackets currently hold the following picks on Saturday – second round (36th), third round (69th, 86th), fourth round (101st), fifth round (133rd) and sixth round (165th). More information on this event can be obtained by visiting https://www.nhl.com/draft.

