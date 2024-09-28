Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by six

The roster now stands at 36 players, including 23 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by six players, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 36 players, including 23 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Columbus has loaned forward Cam Butler along with defensemen Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton and Samuel Knazko to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. The team has also announced that forward Curtis Hall and goaltender Pavel Cajan (AHL contracts) have been returned to the Monsters.

In addition, goaltender Zach Sawchenko has cleared waivers and has been assigned to Cleveland.

The Blue Jackets play their fourth preseason game tonight at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena against the Buffalo Sabres. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on 93.3 The Bus.

