Blue Jackets, Sinclair Broadcast Group announce Feb. 27 game vs. Detroit to air on FOX 28

Game will take place just days before the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on March 1 at historic Ohio Stadium between the Blue Jackets and Red Wings

25_0227_CBJ_MK_atDET_MK_TuneIn_Social_19_16x9_1920x1080_v5a
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Sinclair Broadcast Group have announced that the team’s game at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, February 27 will now be available for fans on FOX 28 in place of CW Columbus (Ch. 53), as previously announced. The game’s broadcast, which includes pre-and postgame coverage, is part of the previously announced simulcast agreement between the team, FanDuel Sports Network, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Gray Media, ensuring wide regional coverage.

The 7 p.m. contest taking place at Little Caesars Arena will continue to be broadcast on the team’s flagship broadcast partner FanDuel Sports Network and via the FanDuel Sports Network app, featuring pre-and postgame coverage.

This expanded coverage ensures that Blue Jackets fans across multiple markets can tune in as the team takes on their rival just days before they meet again on the national stage at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on March 1 at historic Ohio Stadium, home of the National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

The game on February 27 will also be available on the following networks throughout the region:

  • WKRC 12.2 CW (Cincinnati, OH)
  • WUAB 43.1 CW (Cleveland, OH)
  • WKEF 22.3 MyTV (Dayton, OH)
  • WQCW 30.1 CW (Charleston, WV / Huntington, WV / Portsmouth, OH)
  • WKYT 27.2 CW (Lexington, KY)
  • WAVE 3.2 Bounce (Louisville, KY)

Columbus returns to action following the 4 Nations Face-off on Saturday, February 22 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want with flexible payment options and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Red-hot Olentangy Liberty looks ahead after Blue Jackets Cup win

Q&A: Don Waddell discusses the state of the Blue Jackets

Olentangy Liberty pulls away to win Blue Jackets Cup

Rangers score twice in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets

Rangers get past Blue Jackets with late goal

Blue Jackets loan Del Bel Belluz, Pyyhtia to Cleveland

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Rangers for Saturday night hockey 

NHL Stadium Series Preview Show to air on FanDuel Sports Network, NHL Network

Utah tops Blue Jackets in overtime on Guenther goal

PREVIEW: Columbus hosts Utah on Margaritaville Night

NHL Stadium Series plans starting to come together

Anyone has a chance at the Blue Jackets Cup presented by OhioHealth

O.A.R. to headline NHL Stadium Series pep rally

Blue Jackets end road trip with loss in Buffalo

New Albany, Olentangy Liberty tie atop Capital Hockey Conference

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets road trip ends in Buffalo

Blue Jackets add Dylan Gambrell on emergency recall

Forward Kirill Marchenko placed on Injured Reserve after suffering broken jaw in Dallas