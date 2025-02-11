Blue Jackets, Sinclair Broadcast Group announce Feb. 27 game vs. Detroit to air on FOX 28

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Sinclair Broadcast Group have announced that the team’s game at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, February 27 will now be available for fans on FOX 28 in place of CW Columbus (Ch. 53), as previously announced. The game’s broadcast, which includes pre-and postgame coverage, is part of the previously announced simulcast agreement between the team, FanDuel Sports Network, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Gray Media, ensuring wide regional coverage.

The 7 p.m. contest taking place at Little Caesars Arena will continue to be broadcast on the team’s flagship broadcast partner FanDuel Sports Network and via the FanDuel Sports Network app, featuring pre-and postgame coverage.

This expanded coverage ensures that Blue Jackets fans across multiple markets can tune in as the team takes on their rival just days before they meet again on the national stage at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on March 1 at historic Ohio Stadium, home of the National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

The game on February 27 will also be available on the following networks throughout the region:

WKRC 12.2 CW (Cincinnati, OH)

WUAB 43.1 CW (Cleveland, OH)

WKEF 22.3 MyTV (Dayton, OH)

WQCW 30.1 CW (Charleston, WV / Huntington, WV / Portsmouth, OH)

WKYT 27.2 CW (Lexington, KY)

WAVE 3.2 Bounce (Louisville, KY)

Columbus returns to action following the 4 Nations Face-off on Saturday, February 22 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.