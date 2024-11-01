PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face challenge vs. red-hot Jets

BLUE JACKETS (5-3-1) vs. JETS (9-1-0), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, 5th in Metropolitan
WINNIPEG, 1st in Central
Columbus puts its four-game point streak on the line against a Winnipeg team atop the NHL on First Responders Night
The Blue Jackets are off to a strong start, but the biggest challenge of the season looms on Friday night.
Columbus welcomes a Winnipeg team to Nationwide Arena that leads the in points percentage and is outscoring foes by an average of more than two goals per game (4.60-2.40).
There’s no one hotter in the NHL, so the Blue Jackets will have to be on their game come the opening faceoff. The good news they generally have, as head coach Dean Evason has preached a mentality of being ready to play no matter when, where or who the Jackets play.
The result has been a team that’s generally played the right way through its first nine games of the season and earned points in four straight (3-0-1).
“Remember early in the year we were talking about, we were playing a winning type of hockey and we weren’t getting a couple of wins here and there,” Evason said after Wednesday night’s shutout victory against the Islanders. “You’re not going to win every hockey game, but you just continue to play winning hockey in different ways and you get rewarded.”
So far, the rewards have come like trick-or-treat candy. Columbus finished the month with a .611 points percentage, marking the fourth-best October in franchise history. The Blue Jackets have also won three straight games in Nationwide arena for the first time in nearly two years (Nov. 10-17, 2022).
And last night’s victory showed the team is able to respond to a different type of challenge. The Blue Jackets scored six goals in each of the first four wins, but the team had to adapt to the Islanders’ defensive style last night and did just that, sticking to the plan through two scoreless opening periods and then getting the decisive pair of tallies in the third.
“You need to win any way possible,” said defenseman Damon Severson, who scored the winning goal in the third. “Obviously the fans love the six goals on the board and the cannon going off a lot, but it doesn’t really matter. As long as we win, whether it’s 1-0, 2-0 like tonight or 6-1, it doesn’t really matter. The main thing is the cannon goes off after the game for a win.”
Head coach: Scott Arniel (First season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 4.60 (1st) | Scoring defense: 2.40 (4th) | PP: 44.8 percent (1st) | PK: 81.0 percent (15th)
The narrative: Former Blue Jackets head coach Scott Arniel finally has another chance to sit in the big chair, and he couldn’t have dreamed of a better start. Winnipeg won its first eight games and is now 9-1-0, with four of the victories coming by at least three goals. It’s a similar start to last year, when the Jets won 27 of their first 40 games to move to the top of the NHL standings, but the campaign ended in disappointment as the Jets lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Team leaders: One of the top scorers in the NHL – he's posted at least 30 goals in each of the last six full seasons – Kyle Connor again leads the way with nine goals, tied for third in the league. With 17 total points, he’s also tied for fifth in the NHL. Four other Jets have reached double digits in points so far: Mark Scheifele (6-7-13), Neal Pionk (3-9-12), Nikolaj Ehlers (4-7-11) and Josh Morrissey (1-10-11).
In net, one of the league’s best is again off to a hot start, as two-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is 7-1-0 with a 2.12 GAA and .923 save percentage.
What's new: The Jets made few additions to the roster in the offseason, sticking with a core that has made playoff appearances six times in the past seven years and won 52 games a season ago. There were some losses, though, as current CBJ forward Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli left in free agency, while defensemen Nate Schmidt was bought out and Brendan Dillon also signed elsewhere. The biggest change came behind the bench, as Rick Bowness retired after a long career and was replaced by Arniel, who led the Blue Jackets to a 45-60-18 record in a season and a half from 2010-12.
Trending: Winnipeg won both games in the series by a combined 11-1 score a season ago, including a 6-1 victory on St. Patrick’s Day in Nationwide Arena. Those two victories for the Jets ended a five-game point streak (4-0-1) for the Blue Jackets in the series.
Former CBJ: None
LW 59 Yegor Chinakhov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 78 Damon Severson
OR G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 22 Jordan Harris
Scratches: Kent Johnson (upper body), David Jiricek
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets were off Thursday, so this is the lineup the squad used in the Wednesday win vs. the New York Islanders. We’ll see after the team’s 10 a.m. morning skate if any changes are expected.
Thirteen Blue Jackets have a goal and 20 have points on the season. ... Columbus has scored six goals in four different games on the season and outscored opponents 29-16 at 5-on-5. ... The Blue Jackets’ 35 goals through nine games are a franchise record, and the team has scored in 20 of 27 regulation periods this season. ... Elvis Merzlikins’ shutout Wednesday was the 11th of his career, breaking a tie with Pascal Leclaire for fourth all-time in franchise history. ... Kirill Marchenko has a 4-7-11 line in the last eight games. ... Mathieu Olivier has a 4-2-6 line in the last six games, while Zach Werenski has a 1-5-6 line in that span. ... Kevin Labanc has assists in five of the last six games. ... Sean Monahan is two assists away from 300 in his NHL career and three goals from 250, while Damon Severson is four points away from 300. ... Jack Johnson is five games from 1,200 in his NHL career, ninth most among active NHLers.
Nov. 1, 1996: Columbus Hockey Limited, a partnership formed by five investors interested in attracting a National Hockey League expansion team to Columbus, Ohio, submits an application and a $100,000 fee to the NHL office.
Nov. 1, 2000: Columbus is shut out for the first time in franchise history, as Ed Belfour makes 14 saves in a 4-0 Dallas victory.
Nov. 1, 2009: In a wild game at the Verizon Center in Washington, the Blue Jackets rally to take a 5-4 win against the Capitals. Columbus twice ties the game in the third period, the second time on an extra attacker goal by Raffi Torres at 19:37, before R.J. Umberger wins the game 1:45 into overtime.
Nov. 1, 2016: Columbus wins a game in similar fashion, tying it late and winning in overtime to take a 3-2 victory vs. Dallas at Nationwide Arena. Sam Gagner ties the game with 16 seconds to go before Seth Jones tallies in OT for the victory.