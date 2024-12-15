PREVIEW: Blue Jackets complete back-to-back in Carolina

BLUE JACKETS (12-13-5) at HURRICANES (18-10-1), 5 PM, LENOVO CENTER
COLUMBUS, 8th in Metropolitan
CAROLINA, 3rd in Metropolitan
After a tough overtime loss Saturday night at home, Columbus hits the road to take on the Hurricanes
The good news is the Blue Jackets played well enough Saturday night to get a win against the Anaheim Ducks.
The bad news is the Blue Jackets were inconsistent enough to lose, and that’s what happened.
Columbus had advantages at 5-on-5 in shot attempts (68-55), shots on goal (37-25), high-danger chances (17-13) and expected goals (3.39-2.34) and led with three minutes to go, but the Ducks got an extra attacker goal and then scored in overtime to take a 4-3 win.
It was a frustrating result for the Blue Jackets, and not just because it ended a three-game homestand without a win and moved the team to 1-4-2 in the last seven games. Columbus again wasn’t at its very best, but it came tantalizing close to two points only to leave with just one.
“It’s just, we’re making some mistakes that have been uncharacteristic for the majority of the season,” head coach Dean Evason said. “The positive part is we know it’s in there. I’d argue there was more positive than negative here tonight, so we have to take that. We’re disappointed we didn’t get two (points), but we got one.”
It was the second straight game Columbus led in the third period but ended up losing in overtime, and perhaps that’s fitting because it’s emblematic of the positive and negative the team is balancing at the moment. The Blue Jackets have been right there, but they just haven’t been able to finish things off.
“I think we’ve done some good things in spurts, but we have to find more consistency, especially in scenarios where we have the lead in the third period,” James van Riemsdyk said. “I think finding ways to really stick to our plan, really smother teams, be really detailed with our structure in certain situations, I think we can do that a little bit better. But I think we definitely did some good things. There’s obviously some things we can clean up as well.”
Things don’t get any easier today as the team doesn’t have long to lick its wounds. Columbus jumped on a plane after the game and flew to Carolina, where it matches up against a team that challenges you every second of the 60 minutes on the clock. The Hurricanes are one of the hardest teams to play against in the league, so the Blue Jackets have to reset and be ready to go from the opening whistle in Raleigh.
“Throughout the season, there’s a lot of peaks and valleys,” Jack Johnson said. “You have to stay emotionally even-keeled. You can’t get too high, can’t get too low. We have a quick turnaround tomorrow against a really good team.”
Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour (Seventh season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.59 (4th) | Scoring defense: 2.93 (11th) | PP: 27.7 percent (4th) | PK: 84.4 percent (3rd)
The narrative: The Canes just keep on Canesing, as the team’s pressuring, speedy style continues to lead to turnovers, shots on goal and a lot of wins. Fresh off six consecutive playoff appearances, Carolina went through major changes in the offseason – including the departure of GM Don Waddell to Columbus – but just keeps on rolling. The Canes are again one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and in the mix for a fourth Metro title in five seasons, but the Stanley Cup is the one thing that has eluded the group to this point.
Team leaders: The talent has always been there, and now Martin Necas has fully arrived. The 25-year-old Czech leads Carolina and is tied for fourth in the NHL with 43 points, including 14 goals and 29 assists, a mark that places him fourth league in helpers. Sebastian Aho continues to produce with seven goals among his 30 points, while veteran Shayne Gostisbehere leads the defensemen in scoring with a 6-19-25 line. Jack Roslovic (13 goals) and Andrei Svechnikov (11) have reached double digits in goals.
With goalie Frederik Andersen out with injury, Pyotr Kochetkov has stepped into a full-time starting role after some strong seasons, and the Russian is 12-5-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .895 save percentage.
What's new: Carolina saw a shakeup in the front office and also in the lineup this offseason, as the team said goodbye to Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainen, Stefan Noesen and Brady Skjei and welcomed in former Blue Jackets Roslovic and Eric Robinson as well as William Carrier, Gostisbehere and Sean Walker. After a hot start that had the team 16-5-1 through the first 22 games, Carolina has hit a bit of a skid, losing five of the last seven including a shutout loss Friday vs. Ottawa.
Trending: Carolina has been the Blue Jackets’ kryptonite the past three seasons, as Columbus was just 3-8-0 the past three seasons, but Columbus won the first matchup of the year Nov. 23 by taking a 5-4 shootout victory.
Former CBJ: Robinson is seventh on the team in scoring on the season, posting an 8-9-17 line, while Roslovic’s goal-scoring touch has been on full display. The team also has goalie Spencer Martin, who has played in nine games thus far with a 3.89 GAA and .846 save percentage.
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 9 Ivan Provorov
RD 78 Damon Severson
G 73 Jet Greaves
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 3 Jack Johnson
Scratches: Justin Danforth (lower body), Jordan Harris, Daniil Tarasov
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets used this skater lineup last night, and any changes won’t be known until Dean Evason’s pregame media availability. Merzlikins seems likely to get the start after Greaves went last night.
Zach Werenski has points in 13 of the last 15 games, amassing a 7-14-21 line in that span, and became the first CBJ defenseman (and eighth player overall) to reach 100 goals with the team Thursday. … Werenski leads all NHL players with an average ice time of 26:14 per game and all league defensemen with 10 goals. ... Led by Werenski and Damon Severson (six, tied for ninth among NHL blueliners), Blue Jackets defensemen have 21 goals this season, most in the NHL. … Kent Johnson has points in 13 of 16 games he’s played this season (9-9-18) and has tallied three goals and six points in the last four games. ... Johnson is the third player in CBJ history to notch at least nine goals and nine points in his first 16 games of a season (Rick Nash, 2009; Nick Foligno, 2014). ... Sean Monahan has 14 points in the last 15 games (3-11-14), while Kirill Marchenko has 12 points in the last 12 (5-7-12). ... Mathieu Olivier is one of two players (Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa) with five-plus goals, 40 PIM and 75 hits in 2024-25. … The game will be the 250th of Cole Sillinger’s NHL career and the 199th for Olivier.
Dec. 15: Columbus is 0-7-2 all-time on Dec. 15, failing to score more than one goal in seven of the nine setbacks.