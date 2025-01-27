Margaritaville Night, presented by Visit Central Florida, brings the beach to Nationwide Arena 

Parrotheads, beach bums, and hockey fans will take over Nationwide Arena on Thursday, February 6 when the Blue Jackets battle the Utah Hockey Club on Margaritaville Night, presented by Visit Central Florida. Before and after the puck drops at 7 p.m. (5 o’clock somewhere), fans can enjoy a special night with the electric energy of Blue Jackets hockey combined with the beachy vibes of Margaritaville, creating a unique experience for fans.

The evening will feature a lineup of exciting, beach-inspired activities and offerings, including:

Grab your ticket to paradise! Fans who purchase the exclusive Margaritaville Night ticket package will receive a limited-edition CBJ Hawaiian shirt, perfect for sporting your island style while cheering on the team. Changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes: Thanks to Visit Central Florida, now through February 3, fans can enter to win a three-night stay in a Cabana Cabin at Camp Margaritaville Resort, four tickets to LEGOLAND Florida, four tickets to Bok Tower Gardens, and a $250 Visa Gift Card. Visit this link for details. Courtesy of Margaritaville, fans can also win a seven-day Margaritaville Vacation to Southwest Florida including three nights at Compass Hotel Naples and four nights at Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach. Visit this link for details.

: Cincinnati-based band Thing1Thing2 will bring tropical tunes to the Nationwide Arena concourse, performing Jimmy Buffett classics and other beachy favorites to transport fans straight to the islands. Cheeseburger in Paradise : Grab a cheeseburger and a special Rey Supremo Margarita Boom Ball at concession stands throughout Nationwide Arena.

: Grab a cheeseburger and a special Rey Supremo Margarita Boom Ball at concession stands throughout Nationwide Arena. The Captain and the Kid: The Blue Jackets Foundation’s auction will feature player-autographed items including a Margaritaville-themed hat, shirt and decor. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on unique memorabilia with proceeds supporting the Foundation’s charitable initiatives. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

The Margaritaville Ticket Package is available now at BlueJackets.com/Margaritaville. Supplies are limited. General admission is available at BlueJackets.com/OnSale.