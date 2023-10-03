Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason action

The Blue Jackets continue a stretch of three home games in four days Wednesday night when they welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena. The 7 p.m. faceoff will be streamed live on BlueJackets.com and heard on the new CBJ app as well as flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

The game will mark the preseason debut of Jake Bean, who was out for the first week-plus of camp with an adductor strain. Columbus will dress a strong lineup that includes six of the team's top seven scorers from a year ago, plus defenseman Zach Werenski and goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

Columbus is 2-2-1 in the preseason to this point and concludes the exhibition campaign with games Thursday (Washington) and Saturday (at Washington).

The Blue Jackets roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.