News Feed

blue jackets host hockey for her october 14 bread financial

Hockey for Her, presented by Bread Financial, set for October 14
blue jackets question and answer andrew peeke

CBJ Q&A: Peeke hopes to put his experience to good use
blue jackets blues home preseason recap

Five players score as Blue jackets down Blues in preseason action
blue jackets question and answer adam boqvist

CBJ Q&A: After a fun offseason, Boqvist hopes for a big year
blue jackets set to host st louis in preseason game

Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason contest Monday
blue jackets at sabres preseason recap

Laine scores twice but Blue Jackets lose at Buffalo
blue jackets preseason roster at buffalo

Blue Jackets head to Buffalo for preseason game No. 4
blue jackets announce roster cuts

Columbus Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 14 players
blue jackets claim spencer martin off waivers

Blue Jackets claim goaltender Spencer Martin off waivers
blue jackets question and answer zach werenski

CBJ Q&A: Werenski can't wait to be back on the ice
blue jackets question and answer kirill marchenko

CBJ Q&A: Marchenko has high expectations in year two
blue jackets announce new mobile app

Blue Jackets announce new mobile app to enhance fan experience
what we learned in blue jackets training camp

What we've learned so far in Blue Jackets training camp
blue jackets question and answer liam foudy

CBJ Q&A: Foudy is ready to take the next step
blue jackets reduce training camp roster by two

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by two players
mark recchi ready to get going on blue jackets staff

Recchi ready to build relationships with CBJ players
blue jackets at blues preseason recap

Bemstrom scores twice but Jackets fall to Blues
blue jackets question and answer nick blankenburg

CBJ Q&A: Blankenburg learned a lot from last year

Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason action

Columbus continues a busy week of games by hosting Buffalo on Wednesday night

GOOD ROSTER BUF
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets continue a stretch of three home games in four days Wednesday night when they welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena. The 7 p.m. faceoff will be streamed live on BlueJackets.com and heard on the new CBJ app as well as flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

The game will mark the preseason debut of Jake Bean, who was out for the first week-plus of camp with an adductor strain. Columbus will dress a strong lineup that includes six of the team's top seven scorers from a year ago, plus defenseman Zach Werenski and goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

Columbus is 2-2-1 in the preseason to this point and concludes the exhibition campaign with games Thursday (Washington) and Saturday (at Washington).

The Blue Jackets roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards
4 Cole Sillinger
7 Sean Kuraly
11 Adam Fantilli
13 Johnny Gaudreau
17 Justin Danforth
29 Patrik Laine
38 Boone Jenner
42 Alexandre Texier
50 Eric Robinson
52 Emil Bemstrom
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson
Defensemen
2 Andrew Peeke
8 Zach Werenski
9 Ivan Provorov
22 Jake Bean
44 Erik Gudbranson
78 Damon Severson
Goaltenders
1 Pavel Cajan
90 Elvis Merzlikins
CBJ Preseason Roster vs. Buffalo October 4
- 0.17 MB
Download CBJ Preseason Roster vs. Buffalo October 4