Blue Jackets host Penguins in last home preseason game

The Blue Jackets are now in the home stretch, staging a back-to-back home-and-home with Pittsburgh to complete the preseason. Thursday, the Blue Jackets will host the Penguins before traveling to Pittsburgh on Friday night to end the exhibition slate.

The 7 p.m. ET game Thursday night will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

With just 32 players remaining in training camp, the Blue Jackets will use much of their NHL roster while hosting the Penguins on Thursday night.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.