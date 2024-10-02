Blue Jackets host Penguins in last home preseason game

Columbus and Pittsburgh will stage a home-and-home to close the exhibition season, with the Jackets hosting Thursday night

vpens
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets are now in the home stretch, staging a back-to-back home-and-home with Pittsburgh to complete the preseason. Thursday, the Blue Jackets will host the Penguins before traveling to Pittsburgh on Friday night to end the exhibition slate.

The 7 p.m. ET game Thursday night will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

With just 32 players remaining in training camp, the Blue Jackets will use much of their NHL roster while hosting the Penguins on Thursday night.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

4 Cole Sillinger
7 Sean Kuraly
10 Dmitri Voronkov
19 Adam Fantilli
21 James van Riemdsyk
23 Sean Monahan
24 Mathieu Olivier
38 Boone Jenner
59 Yegor Chinakhov
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
3 Jack Johnson
8 Zach Werenski
9 Ian Provorov
55 David Jiricek
78 Damon Severson

Goaltenders

40 Daniil Tarasov
90 Elvis Merzlikins
CBJ Preseason Roster vs. Pittsburgh, Oct
- 0.2 MB
Download CBJ Preseason Roster vs. Pittsburgh, Oct

Interested in learning more about the Pick 6 Flex Plan, presented by Franklin University? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by seven

Camp Q&A: Marchenko put in the work this summer

Blue Jackets take preseason victory at St. Louis

Camp Q&A: Sillinger determined to make this year his best

Blue Jackets continue preseason at St. Louis

Blue Jackets announce roster moves

Blue Jackets drop 3-2 final to Caps

Camp Q&A: Chinakhov hopes to build on last year's success

Blue Jackets host Capitals on Monday at Nationwide Arena

For Owen Sillinger, camp is the chance of a lifetime

Blue Jackets score five in the third to down Sabres

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by six

Blue Jackets welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena

Fantilli hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Caps

Blue Jackets trim camp roster by five players

Camp Q&A: Johnson put in the work this summer

What we've learned through one week of CBJ camp

Blue Jackets head to Washington to take on the Caps