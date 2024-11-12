Blue Jackets ‘Hockey For Her’ returns

‘Hockey for Her’ returns for scent-sational evening on November 23

ThemeNights_HockeyForHer_16x9_CandleMaking_FINAL_v3a
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets proudly announce the highly-anticipated Hockey For Her event on Saturday, November 23, presented by Bread Financial. This unique event is the first in a series held throughout the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The program will feature a special candle-making class with local artisan, The Chandler. Held at Nationwide Arena, the program will start at 4:45 p.m. and finish just before the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Hockey For Her is an initiative aimed at celebrating and empowering women in the hockey community. Combining sports enthusiasm with creative expression, the event promises an exciting and fulfilling experience for attendees.

The session includes a ticket to the game, a candle-making kit, a Q&A panel with hockey professionals, and light hors d’oeuvres. ABC6 Anchor Jessica Ralston will serve as the emcee for the event. Registration is open now with limited spaces available. Ticket prices vary based on seat location.

For more information or to register, visit BlueJackets.com/HockeyForHer.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the Seattle Kraken. Game time from Climate Pledge Arena is 10 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

