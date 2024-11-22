Blue Jackets extend Black Friday deals on tickets and merchandise

The Blue Jackets are celebrating Black Friday all week long with special savings on tickets, merchandise and more. The Black Friday deals are available now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, or while supplies last. Visit BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday for a preview of all offerings.

Tickets

Daily Power Play Deals

Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 25 through Sunday, December 1, a special limited-quantity ticket offer will drop each day for a select game. Offers are only valid for the day they are announced and while supplies last. All offers are online only.

NEW THIS YEAR! Holiday Suites

Rent a suite for the December 23 or December 31 games this season and receive a complimentary food and beverage package (including beer and wine) for up to 20 guests for just $4,000. The deal offers more than 40 percent in savings. Extremely limited quantities. While supplies last.

CBJ Loaded Tickets

Select games will be available starting at $30. Tickets will include a CBJ value meal and an OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks skate pass. This special offer applies to select games and purchases are limited per transaction.

CBJ Holiday Gift Pack – BONUS WEEK

This week only, give the gift of Blue Jackets Hockey with the CBJ Holiday Gift Pack and receive tickets to a third BONUS GAME. Starting at just $99, each pack includes two game tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive, limited-edition Blue Jackets HOMAGE shirt PLUS a pair of tickets to the game on January 2 against Detroit.

Buy One - Get One Group Outings

Double your fun this season when you purchase a group of 10 or more for an upcoming game and receive the same number of group tickets for an additional upcoming game this season for FREE.

6-Game Flex Pack + BONUS Game of Choice

The perfect ticket bundle for those who want to choose the games that work best into their schedule. Available only through this exclusive Black Friday offer, fans who purchase a 6-Game Flex Pack will receive a bonus game of their choice for FREE.

Retail

Visit the Blue Line Store in-store at Nationwide Arena, Polaris Fashion Place, or online at www.thebluelineonline.com to take advantage of savings on select items each day. Offers will go live at 10 a.m. each day and are only valid for the day they are announced and while supplies last.

Blue Jackets Foundation

Mystery Ornaments

Purchase your limited-edition 2024 Blue Jackets mystery ornament for only $30, starting Friday, November 29. This unique ornament is randomly autographed by a current Blue Jackets player. Visit cbjauction.givesmart.com to purchase.

Silent Auction

The Foundation offers one-of-a-kind autographed team memorabilia and experiences through the game day auction. Auctions open at 9 a.m. on home game days and will conclude at the end of the 2nd intermission. Fans can participate by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278 or by visiting cbjauction.givesmart.com.

FanDuel Sports Network

The Blue Jackets and FanDuel Sports Network are teaming up to bring you two months of live Blue Jackets games for just 14.99. Buy the first month and get the second month free. Visit FanDuelSportsNetwork.com/Packages, enter your zip code and select the monthly plan. At checkout, use promo code CBJBOGO2024 to redeem the offer.