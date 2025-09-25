Special teams push Blue Jackets to win over Penguins

CBJ Standouts

Yegor Chinakhov was named the game’s first star after finishing with a goal and an assist.

CBJ defensemen stood out, as Dante Fabbro had a goal and an assist, Zach Werenski finished with two assists and Jake Christiansen notched a power-play goal.

Jet Greaves turned in another solid outing in net, stopping 24 of 25 shots against while playing all 60 minutes.

Quote of the Game

CBJ head coach Dean Evason on having a day off after four games in four days: “I’m not complaining, believe me, but it’s a bit of a grind. ... It’s nice to get the day off at this point. We’d have it anyway probably, but four in a row is a lot.”

How It Happened

Columbus came out with speed and had chances from Kirill Marchenko and Luca Pinelli in the early going, but it was Pittsburgh that got on the board first when Zach Gallant got loose in the right circle and beat Greaves far side to the blocker 9:45 into the game. Columbus got the equalizer with 2:36 left in the first as Chinakhov took a pass entering the zone from Werenski, glided to the top of the left circle and uncorked an 86.7-mph wrister past goalie Arturs Silovs.

The Blue Jackets gained the lead for the first time in the middle frame, and it came off the stick of Christiansen on the power play. The CBJ defenseman took the puck at the right point along the wall, moved to the middle of the ice and let loose a wrist shot that sailed through traffic and into the top corner of the net over Silovs’ glove to make it 2-1 just 4:53 into the period. Silovs was then replaced by Filip Larsson in net at the midway point.

Columbus had a trio of power plays in the third period and was able to put things away from there. With the Blue Jackets holding a 5-on-3 advantage, Kent Johnson made it a 3-1 game with 8:48 to go as he weaved his way from the right circle to the slot and fired a shot past Larsson thanks in part to a screen from Boone Jenner. Greaves made a breakaway stop on 2025 first-round pick Ben Kindel shortly thereafter and the Jackets were able to ice the game with Fabbro’s full-ice empty-net goal with 3:02 to play.

Notable

The Blue Jackets have notched power-play goals in two straight games and finished 2-for-7 with the man advantage. ... Greaves has stopped 47 of 49 shots (.959 save percentage) in two preseason appearances. ... Christiansen scored 12 power-play goals in his last three AHL seasons with Cleveland but has zero in NHL regular-season games. ... Adam Fantilli had five shot attempts, three hits and won eight of 10 faceoffs. ... Columbus' PK was a perfect 5-for-5.

Roster Report

Here is the roster the Blue Jackets used for the contest. The game marked the preseason debuts of Jenner, Werenski and Fabbro as well as veteran forwards Charlie Coyle and Sean Monahan.

Up Next

The Blue Jackets are away from game action for a few days, next taking the ice for preseason play when they make a return trip to Pittsburgh on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on BlueJackets.com and shown on NHL Network.