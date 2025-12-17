Fantilli helps Blue Jackets recover in OT, defeat Ducks to end 5-game slide

The goal came after Jackson LaCombe tied it 3-3 with 3:16 remaining in the third period for Anaheim with a shot from below the goal line that went off the mask of Jet Greaves.

“They make a good shot, lucky shot, and it finds a way in,” Columbus captain Boone Jenner said. “I just like the way we responded and stuck with it. It just felt like we're going to win that game. We had that desperation tonight.”

Jenner had a goal and an assist, and Greaves made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (14-13-6), who were 0-4-1 during their losing streak.

“I feel like if we play like we did tonight, we're going to win more games than not,” Werenski said.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored for the Ducks (20-12-2), who were coming off a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday and finished a five-game road trip 2-2-1. Ryan Poehling had two assists, and Ville Husso made 24 saves.

“We did a lot of good things and we did some things that, you know, we're generous, but at the same time we'll take the point on the road down by two,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “In overtime, we've had a lot of success and today was one of the games that didn't go our way, but we'll take the point on the road trip and regroup when we get home.”

Werenski gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 8:21 of the first period on a wrist shot off a feed from Jenner.