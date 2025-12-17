COLUMBUS -- Adam Fantilli scored with 1:28 left in overtime, and Zach Werenski had two goals and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who ended a five-game skid with a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.
Fantilli helps Blue Jackets recover in OT, defeat Ducks to end 5-game slide
Forward ends it at 3:32, Werenski has 3 points; LaCombe ties it with 3:16 left in 3rd for Anaheim
Fantilli scored from the slot off a pass from Kent Johnson, who had two assists.
“Once I picked up that puck, I realized I was going against the guy that had been out there for a minute,” Fantilli said. “So, I kind of wanted to try and get around him and then once I did, I was 1-on-1 and went for the shot through the screen and it worked.”
The goal came after Jackson LaCombe tied it 3-3 with 3:16 remaining in the third period for Anaheim with a shot from below the goal line that went off the mask of Jet Greaves.
“They make a good shot, lucky shot, and it finds a way in,” Columbus captain Boone Jenner said. “I just like the way we responded and stuck with it. It just felt like we're going to win that game. We had that desperation tonight.”
Jenner had a goal and an assist, and Greaves made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (14-13-6), who were 0-4-1 during their losing streak.
“I feel like if we play like we did tonight, we're going to win more games than not,” Werenski said.
Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored for the Ducks (20-12-2), who were coming off a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday and finished a five-game road trip 2-2-1. Ryan Poehling had two assists, and Ville Husso made 24 saves.
“We did a lot of good things and we did some things that, you know, we're generous, but at the same time we'll take the point on the road down by two,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “In overtime, we've had a lot of success and today was one of the games that didn't go our way, but we'll take the point on the road trip and regroup when we get home.”
Werenski gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 8:21 of the first period on a wrist shot off a feed from Jenner.
Strome tied it 1-1 at 3:35 of the second period from the slot after a backhanded pass from Poehling.
The Blue Jackets then went up 3-1 on goals 19 seconds apart by Werenski and Jenner.
“The second period we just let off for a little bit,” LaCombe said. “I think we've got to play a full 60 minutes. Obviously, they're a good team but there's areas we can improve on.
“We're kind of in and out of games right now. It feels like it's every other game we're playing strong. But we've done a lot of things well. We've just got to keep going.”
Werenski scored on the rush from the right circle for his second goal of the game at 3:59. Jenner then put in his own rebound at 4:18 after tipping a shot by Ivan Provorov.
“We need to put points in the bank here before the (holiday) break and knew how much is at stake here in these games, so I thought it was a resilient win,” Jenner said. “We just stuck with it, even when they get that one in the third. So, it’s something to build off.”
Granlund cut it to 3-2 at 5:29 with a wrist shot from the left circle.
“Definitely a weird moment there, kind of trading goals,” Werenski said. “But it's part of the game, and in an 82-game season, stuff like that's going to happen.
“I just felt like the whole time we were in control and comfortable, and that's a step in the right direction for this group.”
NOTES: Werenski has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) during an 11-game home point streak. He also reached the 10-goal mark for the eighth time in his career and matched John Carlson for the most by an active American defenseman. … Werenski played his 600th career game, moving past Nick Foligno for fourth on the all-time Blue Jackets list. Jenner, who is first, played his 760th game. … The Ducks and Blue Jackets play again in Anaheim on Saturday.