Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena to host Penguins

Columbus finishes a stretch of four preseason games in four days Wednesday night vs. Pittsburgh

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Blue Jackets complete a stretch of four preseason games in four days when they return to Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night to host Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed in CBJ television territory at BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets mobile app, as well as broadcast on 97.1 The Fan.

Coming off a pair of setbacks against Buffalo, the Blue Jackets will see the preseason debuts of captain Boone Jenner, alternate captain Zach Werenski, veteran standby Sean Monahan and offseason acquisition Charlie Coyle.

Columbus will have a chance to catch a breather after this contest before returning to the ice Saturday to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

3 Charlie Coyle
10 Dmitri Voronkov
19 Adam Fantilli
23 Sean Monahan
38 Boone Jenner
41 Hunter McKown
53 Luca Pinelli
59 Yegor Chinakhov
67 James Malatesta
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
7 Brendan Smith
8 Zach Werenski
14 Daemon Hunt
15 Dante Fabbro
58 Ole-Julian Bjorkvig-Holm

Goaltenders

31 Nolan Lalonde
73 Jet Greaves
