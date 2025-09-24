Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena to host Penguins

The Blue Jackets complete a stretch of four preseason games in four days when they return to Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night to host Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed in CBJ television territory at BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets mobile app, as well as broadcast on 97.1 The Fan.

Coming off a pair of setbacks against Buffalo, the Blue Jackets will see the preseason debuts of captain Boone Jenner, alternate captain Zach Werenski, veteran standby Sean Monahan and offseason acquisition Charlie Coyle.

Columbus will have a chance to catch a breather after this contest before returning to the ice Saturday to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.