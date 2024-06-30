Blue Jackets announce roster moves

The team has extended qualifying offers to five restricted free agents and placed Adam Boqvist on waivers

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets President and General Manager Don Waddell announced several roster moves today.

The team has extended qualifying offers to the following restricted free agents:

  • Jake Christiansen, Defense
  • Jet Greaves, Goaltender
  • Kent Johnson, Left Wing/Center
  • Kirill Marchenko, Right Wing
  • Cole Sillinger, Center

The following players did not receive qualifying offers from the club and will become unrestricted free agents on July 1:

  • Tyler Angle, Center
  • Jake Bean, Defense
  • Marcus Bjork, Defense
  • Alex Nylander, Left Wing/Right Wing

In addition, the Blue Jackets placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on unconditional waivers. If Boqvist clears unconditional waivers at 12 p.m. ET on July 1, the team will buy out the final year of his contract.

The 6-0, 189-pound native of Falun, Sweden has registered 17 goals and 39 assists for 56 points with 20 penalty minutes in 133 career games with Columbus since being acquired in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks on July 23, 2021. The 23-year-old has recorded 23-62-85 in 209 career outings with the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks since making his NHL debut in 2019-20. He was originally selected by Chicago in the first round, eighth overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

