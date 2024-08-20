Blue Jackets announce Diamond Cellar as title partner of new premier space in Nationwide Arena

The partnership marks Diamond Cellar as the Official Jeweler of the Columbus Blue Jackets

DC copy
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are thrilled to announce luxury jewelry retailer Diamond Cellar as a new corporate partner through 2029. The union marks Diamond Cellar as the Official Jeweler for the NHL franchise. The cornerstone of the partnership has Diamond Cellar as the Title Partner to the previously announced premier space inside Nationwide Arena, the Center Ice Club. With the collaboration, the new club, opening at the start of the upcoming season, will be known as the Diamond Cellar Club. 

“We are proud to welcome Diamond Cellar into the Blue Jackets family of partners. This partnership underscores our shared passion for delivering exceptional products and experiences, and we look forward to working together in the years to come,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk. 

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to officially partner with the Columbus Blue Jackets in such a meaningful way. The team is an integral part of what makes Columbus such an incredible city, so when the opportunity arose for a local, family-owned business to step in and sponsor the club, my father, Andy, and I knew it had to be Diamond Cellar. Both the Johnson and McConnell families are deeply rooted in the community, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting the city that has given so much to us,” said Diamond Cellar President Alex Johnson.

The Diamond Cellar Club offers an exclusive and luxurious experience for guests attending Columbus Blue Jackets games and events. Spanning across most of the north side of the arena, the Club provides a unique vantage point for spectators to enjoy all the action on the ice. With exceptional sightlines and luxurious amenities, this premium space is designed to enhance the overall fan experience at Blue Jackets home games.

Members of the Diamond Cellar Club will receive a variety of upscale amenities and benefits, including dedicated parking in the Arena Garage, all-inclusive food and beverage, dedicated restrooms, a private entrance and priority access to other special events.

Season tickets in the Diamond Cellar Club are available now for the 2024-25 NHL season. For more information about the Diamond Cellar Club and purchase options, visit BlueJackets.com/DiamondClub or call (614) 246-3350.

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

