Blue Jackets announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

The Columbus Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced today a 2024-25 regular season schedule in which the club will play 82 games, including 40 home dates at Nationwide Arena and one at Ohio Stadium. The team opens its 24th NHL season on Thursday, October 10 against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Blue Jackets kick off the home slate of games with a 7 p.m. ET matchup against the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday, October 15 at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus hosts the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at historic Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Saturday, March 1. Additional details for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, including ticketing and broadcast information, and the game’s start time, will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at BlueJackets.com/outdoor.

The Blue Jackets will play Metropolitan Division teams a total of 26 times, including 13 games at Nationwide Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals will each visit Nationwide Arena twice, while the Pittsburgh Penguins will make a lone visit on November 15. The Blue Jackets will face teams in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division 24 times, including 12 at home. The club will play two home games each against the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens, while hosting the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs one time.

Columbus will play its 82 games over 190 days with 48 games slated for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, including 13 Thursday, five Friday and 10 Saturday home games. The Blue Jackets also will play eight games on Sunday. December is the team’s busiest month with 16 contests, while the club will also play 14 games in January. Columbus will host four four-game homestands: October 15-22 (Florida, Buffalo, Minnesota, Toronto), November 21-29 (Tampa Bay, Carolina, Montreal, Calgary), February 6-25 (Utah, NY Rangers, Chicago, Dallas) and March 13-20 (Vegas, NY Rangers, New Jersey, Florida). The team will play five consecutive road games on two occasions: November 2-12 (Washington, San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Seattle) and December 1-8 (Chicago, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg).

The NHL season will break for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off from February 12-20. The tournament features Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States in a seven-game competition with games held at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.

In addition to the Home Opener vs. the Panthers, highlights of the 2024-25 home schedule include:

Oct. 22 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and 13-time Stanley Cup champions)

Oct. 28 vs. Edmonton Oilers (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and 2024 Stanley Cup finalists)

Nov. 27 and Dec. 23 vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-time Stanley Cup champions)

Jan. 2 and Mar. 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-time Stanley Cup champions and former Central Division rivals)

Feb. 6 vs. Utah Hockey Club (lone visit from NHL’s newest team)

Feb. 8 and Mar. 15 vs. New York Rangers (Artemi Panarin and Metropolitan Division rivals)

Feb. 22 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard and former Central Division rival)

Mar. 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2023 Stanley Cup champions)

Schedule by Month