Blue Jackets add goalie Jet Greaves on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Greaves, 22, set franchise records for saves and shots faced by a goaltender in his Blue Jackets and NHL debuts when he turned aside 46-of-49 shots (.939 SV%) in a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Apr. 4, 2023. He also became the seventh netminder in NHL history to record 46 saves or more in their first career appearance (since 1955-56 when shots on goal began being tracked).

A native of Cambridge, Ontario, Greaves has posted a 32-28-7 record with a 2.97 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and three shutouts in 73 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22. He stopped 29-of-31 shots faced (.935 SV%) in a 5-2 victory in the Monsters’ season opener on Saturday at Lehigh Valley. In 2022-23, he finished 19-16-5 with a 3.08 GAA and .899 SV% in 43 appearances. The 6-0, 191-pound netminder was signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight vs. the Detroit Red Wings. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports+ and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.