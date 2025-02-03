Blue Jackets add Dylan Gambrell on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added center Dylan Gambrell to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Gambrell, 28, has recorded 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points with 79 penalty minutes and 202 shots on goal in 233 NHL appearances with the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks from 2017-23. The 6-0, 191-pound center posted career highs with the Sharks in 2020-21 after collecting 5-7-12 in 49 contests. Originally selected by San Jose in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, Gambrell signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with Columbus on July 2, 2024.

The Bonney Lake, Washington native has added 46-68-114 with 71 PIM in 166 career AHL games with Cleveland, the Toronto Marlies and San Jose Barracuda from 2018-25. He has recorded 9-11-20 and 18 PIM in 31 appearances with the Monsters in 2024-25.

Columbus returns to action on Tuesday when it visits the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.